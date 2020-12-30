Arrest in Delhi, hunting 100 women, threatens women bank manager for posting objectionable photos

new Delhi: The police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman bank manager by threatening to put an objectionable picture on social media. Police said on Wednesday that the accused has been identified as Sumit Jha (26), a resident of Noida Sector-82. Also Read – Farmers-Govt Talks: Kisan-government talks begin after 21 days, 40 farmer leaders and three union ministers are in talks

Police said that Sumit Jha took B.B. Com and so far he has made more than 100 women his victims. The accused used to download their photographs from the social media accounts of the women and molest them. Then he threatened to post his objectionable photo on social media and used to collect money from them.

Earlier in 2018, he was arrested by the police in Chhattisgarh and Noida.

According to the police, the victim is a manager in a private bank and lives in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. He had filed a complaint against the accused. He said in his complaint that the accused harassed him and tried to extort money from him. Jha had threatened that he would hack her (victim’s) social media account and post her objectionable parent photo.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southern) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “On the basis of confidential information during the investigation, the police arrested him on Tuesday.”