Arrest warrant issued in opposition to AAP chief Sanjay Singh, Court docket mentioned anywhere you might be, snatch him and produce him

Punjab Information: A Ludhiana court docket has issued an arrest warrant in opposition to Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) chief and Rajya Sabha member (MP) Sanjay Singh and mentioned that he must be taken anywhere he’s. Arrested and offered in court docket. Inform that. This warrant has been issued within the defamation case filed by way of former minister and senior Akali Dal (SAD) chief Bikram Singh Majithia. Regardless of the order of the court docket, the court docket has ordered the issuance of arrest warrant in opposition to Sanjay Singh for no longer showing within the court docket.Additionally Learn – Bailable warrant issued in opposition to world shooter Vartika Singh, case of tarnishing the picture of Minister Smriti Irani

On Monday, September 6, Sanjay Singh was once to seem on this defamation case and senior Akali chief Maheshinder Singh Grewal was once to be cross-examined. During which Sanjay Singh didn’t seem within the court docket, his attorneys had given an software that he may no longer seem. And then the court docket canceled his bail bond and an arrest warrant has been issued in opposition to him. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Vaccination laws for folks going in a foreign country in Punjab won’t need to watch for 84 days

Punjab: Ludhiana court docket issued arrest warrant in opposition to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in defamation case filed by way of SAD chief Bikram Majithia

He didn’t seem prior to the court docket on Monday. Court docket directed police to arrest &provide him prior to it prior to Sept 17: Majithia’s legal professional Daman Deep(6.09) percent.twitter.com/c2BXriPdZo – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

After this strictness from the court docket, now he must seem himself within the court docket or the police can arrest him anytime. Allow us to tell that this situation in opposition to him is occurring within the court docket of Further Leader Judicial Justice of the Peace Harsimran Singh and he isn’t showing within the court docket for a very long time.

It’s value noting that all over the 2017 meeting elections, senior Aam Aadmi Celebration chief Sanjay Singh had accused former minister and senior Akali chief Bikram Singh Majithia of becoming a member of the drug industry and lots of different forms of allegations. And then Bikram Singh Majithia filed a defamation case in opposition to him within the Ludhiana court docket.