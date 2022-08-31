Arrested for defrauding operators of 150,000 euros: he acquired mobile phones in installments with data on the deceased until his arrest

In recent months, we are seeing how investigations related to cybercriminals are advancing by leaps and bounds, finally ending with various arrests. After the arrest of a young man from Melilla for being through the SIM Swapping method, today we have learned another arrest made by the National Police of a person who defrauded different telephone companies.

This young man recently arrested in Madrid is accused of defrauding 150,000 euros from telephone companies through the acquisition of high-end devices that he later sold on the black market. All this through an arduous identity theft plan, which once again exposes the operators’ verification systems.

And mode of operation which has given him many benefits

The plan of this young man from Madrid is undoubtedly a weekend movie on any television channel. Specifically, he was dedicated to make contracts in different telephone companies supplanting the identity from third parties, even offering data on people who were deceased.





But in addition to contracting the mobile line with a telephone number, what really interested him was acquiring a mobile device. This is something really classic in operators that offer mobile phones in exchange for monthly payments to make them much more accessible. In this case, all the devices that were purchased and sent to different addresses exceeded 1,000 euros.

The problem that arose is that all the fees for the devices, as well as the price of the mobile line, were not paid by the scammer. The operators, due to these false data, could not claim these fees, the scammer keeping the devices that he sold on the black market, finally obtaining supposedly 150,000 euros.

The National Police began its investigation at the end of August 2021 after detecting that too many mobiles were being delivered in the Torrejón de Ardoz area. After several months, they managed to detect the scammer by clarifying that he used image editing tools to supplant the photos of the DNI that he sent to the companies to sign the false contracts with totally invented data or of people already dead.

In order to prevent his original address from being located, a remote address was always established. That is to say, she said that she lived in the middle of a field where there was no house. In this case, the delivery man arriving in this area and seeing that there was no home I was supposed to contact you through a number that was not associated with your name in order to receive your shipments in another location that will not be registered.

This type of scam, together with SIM Swapping, reveals that operators must think about different types of identification. Social Security, without going any further, already has a system in which you must take a photograph of your ID next to your face to be able to identify yourself safely. This is something that could be added in this type of hiring avoiding these scams or improper hiring.