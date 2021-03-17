“Arriving does not seem like a football performance issue”: Faitelson’s incisive criticism of the National Team

David Faitelson criticized the tricolor sheet (Photo: Special / Instagram)

The National team is back, the matches of FIFA dates in preparation for the Gold Cup scheduled for next year. At the end of March, the Azteca team will start sporting activities, so Gerardo Daniel Martino, technical director of the Mexican squad, published his List of called.

Among those summoned, he highlighted that most of the Chosen players are active in foreign Clubs in Europe and the United States. Some names that stood out in the call were those of Alan Pulido, front of the Sporting Kansas City; Efrain Alvarez, player of Los Angeles Galaxy; José Andrés Guardado Hernández and Diego Lainez Leyva of Real Betis.

It also attracted him to be summoned Nestor Alejandro Araujo Razo of the Real Club Celta de Vigo team and Jonathan Dos Santos Ramírez footballer for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Given this panorama of those summoned, the commentator of ESPN, David Faitelson, criticized the tricolor chart, He strongly lashed out at Martino’s preference for choosing his players based on foreign stays.

(Photo: Twitter screenshot @Faitelson_ESPN)

Through your Twitter account, He commented that the selected ones who came to the call of the “Tata” were because they were players who work abroad and not because of his football level. With a sarcastic touch, he spoke of the economic investments that athletes make to play outside of Mexico and be considered to represent the country in international competitions.

“For some, the way to reach the national team is ‘very cheap’ … It seems that nowadays it is a matter of ‘passports’ and not of football performance …”Faitelson wrote on his social network. Immediately his comment began to add reactions and responses from his followers who started the debate on the internet.

Andrés Boy, sports analyst, replied to Faitelson’s publication and agreed with his position. He affirmed that the situation is similar when in the eighties it was enough to play in a capital club or with Guadalajara to be summoned.

“In agreement. As in the 80s, the way was to play in the “capital” or in Chivas, today with being outside of Mexico, it is enough “, Andres Boy tweeted.

Some users of the social network confirmed Faitelson’s position, they gave C as an examplearlos Salcedo, Former Chivas player, who upon leaving the team and joining Associazione Calcio Fiorentina was called up for the 2016 Olympic Selection.

In later posts, David Faitelson shared content related to the absence of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández in the call for the concentration of the National Team. The sports journalist became a controversial figure for his critical positions on Mexican soccer.

The first scheduled duel will be next Saturday, March 27, in a friendly match with Wales (Photo: Instagram / miseleccionmx)

As for the first concentration of the “Tri” will begin on March 18 at the High Performance Center (CAR) of Mexico City. The players who will be active on matchday 12 of the 2021 Guardians Tournament will present themselves as they finish their commitments with their Clubs.

For him March 20, the Argentine coach’s team will travel to Wales where they will meet with the footballers who participate in the leagues of Europe. The first scheduled duel will be next Saturday, March 27 in a friendly match with Wales, his last match will be against Costa Rica in Austria

The final shortlist is made up of four goalkeepers, ten defenders, seven midfield players and five forwards. At least half of those chosen play for clubs in the Mexican League. If you want to consult the complete list of National Selected da click here.

