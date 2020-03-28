Arrow Co-Creator’s Originally Wanted The Series To End On A Batman Reference

I at all times noticed the present ending with Oliver’s demise, however Oliver’s demise within the precise finale. Then I type of had just a little little bit of a fantasy that Oliver would die and also you’d finish with some form of information broadcast speaking about his legacy and that may form of grow to be the voice over. And you then would go to this rooftop in a complete different metropolis, and on the minimize, a thug or some dangerous man would crash into the body, having been punched off-screen. And these pair of black boots would come down proper in entrance of him and there’d be a flutter of a scalloped cape and the voice over would say one thing alongside the traces of, ‘Oliver Queen impressed a complete new era of vigilantes.’ The implication being, after all, that he impressed Batman. In order that, after all, did not occur for quite a lot of completely different causes — not the least of which is Batwoman got here alongside — however that was my unique conception.