Arrow Star Stephen Amell Accuses Neighbor Of Pooping On His Roof

There’s maybe nothing extra relatable than having a neighbor you don’t like. Simply ask Stephen Amell. The Arrow star took to social media this week to debate points he’s been having with the lady subsequent door. A lot much less relatable, nevertheless, is these points getting so unhealthy they result in one neighbor pooping on the opposite’s roof. You may ask Stephen Amell about that too.
The actor has apparently been feuding with the neighbor in query for 3 years over what he claims is “unlawful development.” Over Memorial Day, there was apparently some form of altercation between Amell’s spouse Cass and the thriller girl, and the following day, the neighbor allegedly snuck onto their property, climbed onto the roof and took a shit. I imply, what are you able to even say at that time? Try the social media submit, which warning, incorporates an image of stated shit.
So, I’m simply gonna be fully sincere right here. There’s a battle happening in my thoughts proper now about learn how to proceed. There’s a part of me that simply desires to say, “Yup, that sucks” and transfer on. There’s one other a part of me that desires to essentially dig into this case and focus on the specifics. I feel I’m gonna go together with the specifics. So, should you don’t need to learn a graphic dialogue about what might or might not have occurred right here, simply bail on this text. I’ll perceive.
And for these of us who’re nonetheless round, let’s go. So, my essential query right here, first, is whether or not we’re 100% assured that is her shit. Does she have a canine? Is it doable that is canine poop? In that case, that is clearly nonetheless gross and maybe the largest non-violent center finger you may give a neighbor, however individuals do play pranks with canine poop. Simply ask Billy Madison.
Now, if that is human shit, then the plain query is whether or not the lady first pooped in a bag, then snuck onto the roof and dumped out the contents of the bag or whether or not she dropped her pants and pooped straight on the roof. For comedy sake, you gotta hope she pooped straight onto the roof. Are you able to even think about what that should really feel like emotionally? Have you ever ever peed behind a tree whilst you’re climbing or strolling residence drunk? Take into consideration these emotions and multiply them exponentially. What would you even say should you obtained caught?
Now, there’s a remaining chance right here that has to not less than be acknowledged. It’s doable Stephen Amell (or his spouse) pooped on their very own roof and took to social media both as a prank or as a strategy to achieve leverage on this ongoing feud with the neighbor. I actually don’t assume that’s the case right here. That might be some subsequent stage Pink Flamingos tremendous villain shit, however since we’re taking a look at all of the angles, that has to not less than be acknowledged.
Lengthy story quick, there are higher methods to unravel issues than by pooping on somebody’s roof. For those who’re presently in a dispute with one in every of your neighbors, I’d advise you think about every other non-violent strategies first. That being stated, we’re simply gonna have to attend and see how this one performs out. There’s at all times an opportunity that is simply an preliminary step in a bigger scheme this neighbor might have.
