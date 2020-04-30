Arrow stars give update on Canaries spin-off series

Arrow‘s Kat McNamara, Juliana Harkavy and Katie Cassidy are nonetheless hopeful that their spin-off series, Inexperienced Arrow and the Canaries, might be picked up by a TV community.

Chatting with E! Information, the superhero trio revealed that they’ve been ready to listen to whether or not the present’s pilot might be developed for the reason that last series of Arrow led to January.

“It’s a type of issues the place, with pilots, you may by no means inform, and on this scenario, it’s much more so that you could by no means inform, so I’ve sort of left all of it as much as the universe,” mentioned Kat McNamara.

Katie Cassidy added that the delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic are simply “the calm earlier than the storm” earlier than the present is developed. “We’ve already shot our pilot, so when it comes to choosing us up, it will be good to convey folks collectively to leisure them.”

Juliana mentioned, “I prefer to assume that we are going to be picked up and that is only a beautiful lengthy trip earlier than we work our assess off for the subsequent fives years.”

Inexperienced Arrow and the Canaries would see McNamara reprise her position as Mia Queen, the second Inexperienced Arrow and the daughter of Arrow protagonist Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). She could be joined by Cassidy (Laurel Lane) and Harkavy (Dinah Drake), who play the Black Canaries.

The ninth episode of Arrow’s last series, which aired on Sky One within the UK and The CW within the US, acted as a teaser pilot for the Canaries spin-off.

Inexperienced Arrow and the Canaries could be the second Arrow spin-off to be developed, after The Flash aired in 2014. In January, The CW renewed the series starring Grant Gustin for a seventh season.

