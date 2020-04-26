Arrow: What Are The Cast Members Up To Subsequent?

John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn/Darkish Archer)

John Barrowman has in arguably been some of the pleasurable parts of the Arrowverse nearly because the starting as Arrow‘s Malcolm Merlyn, chief of the League of Assassins. Save for Season 6, the charismatic Barrowman appeared in various capacities throughout every of Arrow‘s seasons, and was additionally a brief common on Legends of Tomorrow. The multi-hyphenate entertainer can be beloved for his work in Torchwood and Physician Who as Captain Jack Harkness. Barrowman’s return for Jodie Whittaker’s newest season was the one publicly identified on-screen function he at present has for 2020. Nevertheless, the theatre veteran is about to star within the upcoming UK manufacturing of Snow White because the Depraved Queen herself. The Hole Earth YA fantasy novel sequence that he writes together with his sister Carole was optioned a number of years in the past, with X-Males: First Class screenwriter tapped to pen it, however all has been quiet on that entrance.