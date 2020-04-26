Arrow: What Are The Cast Members Up To Subsequent?

Depart a Remark
Although Oliver Queen won’t be round anymore to witness its ongoing legacy, Arrow is well some of the necessary superhero initiatives to ever hit the small display screen. The action-packed drama birthed a whole costumed business on The CW, the place oblique spinoffs like Batwoman are protecting the cycle going into the longer term. From its pilot by Season 8’s conclusion, the present constructed a fandom that can proceed to supply Arrow‘s solid with an limitless provide of adoration and questions on their experiences.
A kind of questions the Arrow solid in all probability will get so much is “What are you doing subsequent?” That is exactly the inquiry that this story is right here to reply, so be part of us in wanting ahead and studying what the entire important Arrow solid members by the years can be doing within the foreseeable future.
Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Inexperienced Arrow)
Having had his share of portraying the playboy-turned-vigilante Oliver Queen, Stephen Amell selected to comply with Arrow up with a starring function on the upcoming Starz drama Heels. With a concentrate on the world of impartial professional wrestling, Heels will pair Amell up with Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig as two head-butting brothers combating over their late father’s wrestling promotion because it grows in reputation. Amell has years of expertise with professional wrestling, going again to his fake rivalry with then-WWE celebrity Cody Rhodes. Amell will even be seen reverse Prison Minds‘ Aisha Tyler within the brief movie Speech & Debate, and followers can usually discover him giving prolonged Q&A classes on Instagram and Fb.
Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance/Black Canary/Black Siren)
Like just a few different Arrowverse stars, Katie Cassidy acquired to play two totally different variations of Laurel Lance, with two totally different vigilante personas underneath her belt. Contemplating each characters had been fan-favorites all through the course of the drama’s eight seasons (even when she wasn’t even round), it maybe makes all of the sense within the Earth-1 that Cassidy’s subsequent large mission within the works is the in-development Arrow spinoff that can be dedicated to the Canaries. Cassidy made her directorial debut directing the third episode of Arrow‘s last season, so followers would possibly quickly get to see from of her work behind the digital camera.
Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak/Overwatch)
Although Emily Bett Rickards exited Arrow earlier than its last season, her years of emotional performances because the nick-of-time tech whiz Felicity made her really feel ever-present anyway. (It helped when she got here again for the sequence finale.) Followers would little question like to see Felicity seem once more within the Arrowverse, however for the near-future, followers will hopefully quickly watch her within the indie dramedy We Have to Speak, from author/director Todd Wolfe, which is a few self-absorbed superstar gamer struggling to work together with individuals in the actual world as simply as he does on-line. As of a 12 months in the past, in 2019, Rickards was additionally signed on to provide and star in Miles Forster’s horror RAGs, centered on a film serial killer who defends a bunch of youngsters from one other harmful killer.
David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan)
The form of sidekick/bodyguard that each good vigilante deserves, David Ramsey’s John Diggle was an integral a part of what made Arrow‘s core squad so watchable. The present’s followers have been yearning for Ramsey to get a shot at taking part in the Inexperienced Lantern on the small display screen, however there’s nothing concrete within the playing cards simply but. That mentioned, the actor did seem on The Flash after Arrow‘s finish, so he would possibly simply stick round The CW every now and then. Whereas he would not have any larger initiatives publicly identified to be within the works, Ramsey is at present recording Cameo movies for followers the place a part of the proceeds go to the Crimson Cross. Perhaps we’ll see Ramsey returning to CBS’ Blue Bloods for one more try at mayor-dom.
Willa Holland (Thea Queen/Speedy)
For six seasons after which some, Willa Holland served as Oliver’s badass youthful sister Thea Queen, who finally turned (after which retired and have become once more) the vigilante Speedy. The actress and character returned for Season Eight in a recurring capability, however in all probability will not present up within the Arrowverse once more. Which is a disgrace, since Willa Holland would not have something large on the radar so far as TV or film roles. She reprised her function as Aqua in Kingdom Hearts III in 2019, so perhaps it is time to begin any arguments that Kingdom Hearts ought to get a Disney+ TV present quickly.
Paul Blackthorne (Quentin Lance)
A strong a part of Arrow by its sixth season, after which once more in Season 8, Paul Blackthorne was as reliable a performer as at all times when portraying the occasional alcoholic Quentin Lance, father to Sara and Laurel. With Quentin in his rear-view, Blackthorne will co-star with Gotham vet Morena Baccarin and Legends of Tomorrow vet John Noble within the extraterrestrial-hinged crime drama TV sequence Residence Invasion. Blackthorne can be a part of the star-studded voice solid for the upcoming animated characteristic Pierre the Pigeon Hawk, which additionally has Kenan Thompson, Howie Mandel, Nick Cannon, Whoopi Goldberg and extra concerned. Although it is not an on-screen function, Blackthorne serves as a producer on the upcoming females-in-football documentary Victorious.
Rick Gonzalez (Rene Ramirez/Wild Canine)
Earlier than becoming a member of Arrow to play the anger-laden Rene Ramirez, a.ok.a. Wild Canine, actor Rick Gonzalez was in all probability finest identified for his hilariously subdued reactions within the cancelled-too-soon supernatural comedy Reaper. Whereas it is potential Wild Canine might seem within the Arrow spinoff, contemplating what we all know of the universe’s future, Rick Gonzalez is already set to indicate up on TV reasonably ceaselessly once more within the close to future. Gonzalez landed a task in Langdon, which is NBC’s upcoming episodic tackle Dan Brown’s puzzle-cracking historian Robert Langdon, of DaVinci Code fame. (Remember about that Calvin Klein advert he was in, both.)
Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake/Black Canary)
When she joined Arrow in Season 5, Juliana Harkavy was one thing of a controversial addition, since she was successfully (on the time) taking the Black Canary helm from Katie Cassidy’s Laurel Lance. Fortunately, Cassidy returned as Black Siren and gave Harkavy an opportunity to develop the basic comedian character Dinah Drake. Fortunately, the character survived by the occasions on the finish of Arrow‘s last season, and Dinah is among the varied characters on the coronary heart of the potential Canaries-based spinoff. There is a respectable sufficient probability we’ll see her once more in Legends or The Flash, however it will probably’t be identified for certain simply but. Elsewhere, Harkavy was set to star in a ’70s-set thriller titled The Lighthouse, but it surely’s unclear if that mission continues to be in growth.
Colin Donnell (Tommy Merlyn)
In contrast to everybody else on this checklist, Colin Donnell solely starred in a single season of Arrow, which was its debut 12 months. Nevertheless, the actor and character struck a serious chord with followers (in addition to the solid and crew), so Tommy Merlyn acquired to return to the present every now and then to trigger confusion and mourning. (His last episode was the Season Eight premiere.) Donnell’s greatest non Arrowverse function got here with the NBC drama Chicago Med, although he left the drama in Season 5. He took half in a Hallmark Channel Christmas film again in January 2020, and has appeared on the latest internet discuss present Stars within the Home, however would not have something upcoming that has been publicly introduced. However, in connection together with his Med historical past, Donnell is promoting clothes and medical masks to help medical tools suppliers.
Manu Bennett (Slade Wilson/Deathstroke)
One of many extra beloved recurring Arrow characters throughout its eight-year run, Manu Bennett’s lethal murderer Slade Wilson was in beast mode each time he was on the display screen, and his tackle Deathstroke will doubtless be the definitive live-action take for a very long time. (Sorry, Joe Manganiello and Esai Morales.) Deathstroke returned in Arrow‘s last season for a final hurrah, but it surely wasn’t Bennett underneath the masks, and it is unclear the place we’ll see the actor once more within the close to future. He confirmed up in a 2019 episode of The CW’s Pandora, which is about to return this 12 months for Season 2. The actor did reunite together with his former Shannara Chronicles co-stars for an internet reunion in April 2020, and is at present protecting busy sending messages to followers by Cameo.
Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak/Blackstar/Inexperienced Arrow)
One among Arrow‘s later-stage stars, the previous Shadowhunters and Maze Runner franchise star Katherine McNamara joined the CW drama in Season 7 as the longer term timeline’s Mia Smoak, the daughter of Oliver and Felicity whose life was modified by the Disaster on Infinite Earths. She inevitably takes over the Inexperienced Arrow mantle, which went into establishing the potential Inexperienced Arrow and Canaries spinoff. Past that CW mission, McNamara can be making waves on one other large TV present, CBS All Entry’ tackle Stephen King’s The Stand. On the movie facet, she’ll be seen within the romantic drama Discovering You, in addition to It is All the time Sunny vet Charlie Day’s comedy characteristic El Tonto.
Colton Haynes (Roy Harper/Arsenal)
Having gained his brooding drama cred on The Gates and Teen Wolf, Colton Haynes was an enormous a part of Arrow‘s second and third seasons because the powered-up Roy Harper, who finally adopted the vigilante persona Arsenal. After faking his loss of life and fleeing Star Metropolis, Roy returned to Arrow a number of occasions over the remaining seasons, and appeared in three totally different episodes in Season 8, together with the sequence finale. Haynes’ future TV slate seems clear, however as a former star of each American Horror Story: Cult and Scream, he’ll hopefully reconnect with Ryan Murphy sooner or later. Past attempting to get his YouTube video-creation mojo going, Haynes could quickly be seen in Brett Leonard’s characteristic drama Triumph reverse Breaking Unhealthy‘s R.J. Mitte and Empire‘s Terrence Howard.
John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn/Darkish Archer)
John Barrowman has in arguably been some of the pleasurable parts of the Arrowverse nearly because the starting as Arrow‘s Malcolm Merlyn, chief of the League of Assassins. Save for Season 6, the charismatic Barrowman appeared in various capacities throughout every of Arrow‘s seasons, and was additionally a brief common on Legends of Tomorrow. The multi-hyphenate entertainer can be beloved for his work in Torchwood and Physician Who as Captain Jack Harkness. Barrowman’s return for Jodie Whittaker’s newest season was the one publicly identified on-screen function he at present has for 2020. Nevertheless, the theatre veteran is about to star within the upcoming UK manufacturing of Snow White because the Depraved Queen herself. The Hole Earth YA fantasy novel sequence that he writes together with his sister Carole was optioned a number of years in the past, with X-Males: First Class screenwriter tapped to pen it, however all has been quiet on that entrance.
Arrow‘s TV legacy can be felt for a lot of extra years to return, particularly since practically all the solid has wholly embraced the fandom by conventions and social media. (And since the Arrowverse cannot cease, will not cease getting new spinoffs.) We’ll doubtless see a few of these former stars reprising their heroic and villainous roles sooner or later in a single capability or one other, despite the fact that Stephen Amell will doubtless by no means play Inexperienced Arrow once more.
For anybody who desires to relive the plethora of adventures that Oliver & Co. went on – no, not the animated canine film – yow will discover all eight seasons streaming proper now on Netflix.
