Arsenal transfer news – Done offers, rumours, ins and outs

Arsenal have entered the transfer market with renewed optimism following a shiny begin to Mikel Arteta’s reign on the membership.

The Gunners boss marked his first season on the membership with an FA Cup victory, and began his first full marketing campaign with a Neighborhood Protect win over Liverpool in August.

The texture-good issue is returning to north London and a slew of signings has generated additional optimism across the Emirates.

Defensive reinforcements have been the order of the day in latest weeks with three recent centre-backs becoming a member of the ranks.

Arteta stays lively out there, although funds might not be capable to match that of rivals above them, that means he might have to spend well as a way to make up floor and struggle for a prime 4 place as soon as the Premier League 2020/21 fixtures start to flood over Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the most recent Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed offers under.

Arsenal transfer performed offers

IN

Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille) £27m

William Saliba (Saint-Etienne) £27m

Willian (Chelsea) Free

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) Undisclosed

Cedric Soares (Southampton) Undisclosed

OUT

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) Undisclosed

Sam Greenwood (Leeds) Undisclosed

Trae Coyle (Gillingham) Mortgage

Tobi Omole (Launched)

Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) Mortgage

Zech Medley (Gillingham) Mortgage

Matt Smith (Swindon) Mortgage

Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff) Mortgage

Arsenal transfer news and rumours

Arsenal are closing in on re-signing Dani Ceballos on mortgage from Actual Madrid following a profitable momentary spell with the Gunners final season.

The Spanish midfielder dipped in and out of the crew all year long, however finally discovered his ft beneath Arteta to the purpose of incomes one other shot with the Gunners.

Massive strikes have been mooted for spectacular midfield duo Houssem Aouar from Lyon and Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, although neither seems significantly possible except Arsenal can elevate funds by promoting fringe gamers, together with Alexandre Lacazette.

By way of outgoings, Hector Bellerin has been tipped to affix PSG in a £30m deal, although it stays to be seen whether or not the Gunners would let him go with out an sufficient substitute.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles might be earmarked to start out at right-back if Bellerin does go away, although his future stays to be secured along with his contract operating down.

Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil stay out within the chilly although no agency curiosity has developed in both star as the brand new season approaches.

Take a look at the complete record of Premier League 2020/21 fixtures together with TV particulars and channels. For those who’re in search of one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.