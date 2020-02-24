Arsenal v Olympiakos preview: Watch Europa League on TV, live stream, prediction

Arsenal take an assured lead into their Europa League spherical of 16 second leg encounter with Olympiakos.

The Gunners triumphed 1-Zero within the first leg following a good conflict in Athens.

Alexandre Lacazette grabbed the decisive aim – his second in two video games – following a nine-game barren run.

Olympiakos held agency for a lot of the sport although, and received’t be simply damaged down on the Emirates.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you’ll want to find out about how one can watch the Arsenal v Olympiakos recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Arsenal v Olympiakos?

Arsenal v Olympiakos will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 27th February 2020.

How one can watch Arsenal v Olympiakos on TV

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport three from 7:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You’ll be able to add the ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

How one can live stream Arsenal v Olympiakos on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal have discovered a rhythm below Mile Arteta with the regular attracts giving method to strong wins – three of their final 4.

Considered one of most pleasing features of Arsenal’s surge in type has been their capability to report clear sheets, one thing that might assure passage itno the subsequent spherical.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Olympiakos