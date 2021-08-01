Arsenal Vs. Chelsea – Soccer Fit Document – August 1, 2021 – ESPN

Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham laid off Chelseamen’s aspect to a 2-1 preseason exhibition sport Arsenal on Sunday within the Emirates.

In what used to be a double header with each the boys’s and girls’s groups competing to boost cash for the charity Thoughts, the ladies’s aspect of Arsenal defeated their London opponents 2-1 within the previous fit.



Havertz opened the rating within the first part prior to Granit Xhaka pulled one again for Arsenal after the spoil. Then again, the lead lasted most effective 4 mins prior to Abraham were given Chelsea’s 2d.

Chelsea ruled a lot of the sport and had been rewarded within the twenty sixth minute when Timo Werner began a handy guide a rough spoil and located Havertz whose proper shot went over Bernd Leno.

There used to be harm maintain Arsenal at 40 mins then Thomas Partey used to be compelled off. Arsenal trainer Mikel Arteta stated after the sport that Partey would have a scan on Monday, however “nowadays issues aren’t having a look just right.”

Whilst the placement in Partey is being concerned for Arsenal, the fit additionally noticed the creation of a brand new £50m deal Ben White.

Xhaka scored Arsenal’s equalizing function within the 69th minute as he headed house from a Nicolas Pepe Crotch.

The Swiss global have been related with a transfer to Roma, however Arteta stated after the sport that he would stay at Arsenal this season.

“Granit remains with us,” Arteta stated. “He’s the most important member of our squad.”

Chelsea weren’t sidelined for lengthy, on the other hand, and Abraham scored an impressive proper shot into the ground nook to offer them the lead after 73 mins.

Within the early kickoff between the ladies’s groups, Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 with targets from Katie McCabe and Freya Jupp.

Reanna Blade had drawn for Chelsea in 80 mins, however 17-year-old Jupp – who made her senior debut – used to be the big name as she scored the winner for Arsenal in 83 mins.

McCabe had put Arsenal forward within the twenty seventh minute, however it used to be the more youthful gamers who inspired.

There have been harm considerations for all sides with Jordan Nobbs and Pernille More difficult taking punches.

