Arsenal’s season so far – everything to know ahead of the restart

Arsenal discover themselves embroiled in a European soccer scrap with 9 video games remaining in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta had steadied the ship in north London prior to lockdown, they usually now have a shot at being one of the greatest movers in the division when soccer returns.

There’s nonetheless a lot to play for with simply 5 factors separating them from Manchester United in fifth, which may very well be sufficient for a Champions League place ought to Manchester Metropolis’s ban enchantment fail.

The Premier League fixtures will come thick and quick as soon as they start, are the Gunners prepared for the problem ahead?

Try your full information to Arsenal’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Arsenal in 2019/20

Place: ninth

Supervisor: Mikel Arteta

High scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (20 targets)

Most assists: Nicolas Pepe (eight assists)

Arsenal have discovered life robust in the post-Wenger period so far. Unai Emery failed to maintain up the weight of the membership and was disposed of, with Arteta coming in to stamp his authority on his former staff.

Quite a few attracts noticed Arsenal fail to claw again many league positions, however beneath all of it, the Gunners began to get their act collectively, and have now hoisted themselves right into a darkish horse place for the European locations.

9 wins after 28 video games is just not adequate for Arsenal, however Arteta has been basically blessed with a ‘free hit’ season. Positions depend for little, the rebuild and structural modifications imply everything.

Nonetheless, there may be now an actual alternative for Arteta to file success at the first time of asking. A pair of early wins for the Gunners may put them on track for an unlikely European spot relying on how different sides react to the new period of behind closed doorways soccer.

