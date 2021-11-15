Arson after vandalism at Congress chief Salman Khurshid’s area – There’s a ruckus within the ebook on ‘Hindutva being in comparison to ISIS’

Salman Khurshid’s House Set On Fireplace: Congress chief Salman Khurshid’s area in Nainital, Uttarakhand has been set on hearth after vandalism. This incident has come to the fore after the e-newsletter of his ebook ‘Dawn Over Ayodhya’ on Ayodhya and the debate over some portions of it.Additionally Learn – Stone pelting and arson at Salman Khurshid’s area, controversy over the ebook in complete swing

Senior Congress Salman Khurshid himself has given details about the incident. Khurshid has posted movies associated with the incident on Fb.

It's recognized that during a ebook written by means of Congress chief Khurshid, he has been not off course for the reason that comparability of Hindutva with terrorist organizations ISIS and Boko Haram. Kumaon DIG Nilesh Anand from information company ANI mentioned, 'A case has been registered in opposition to Rakesh Kapil and 20 others. Strict motion shall be taken in opposition to the criminals.

Uttarakhand: Some folks vandalized place of abode of former Union Minister & Congress chief Salman Khurshid in Nainital nowadays “Rakesh Kapil & 20 others had been booked. Strict motion shall be taken in opposition to perpetrators,” says DGI (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand (Pics: Khurshid’s FB web page) percent.twitter.com/1gpQrioBxM – ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

Alternatively, reacting to the incident, Salman Khurshid mentioned, ‘I instructed the ones folks that you just come and cross after consuming tea however they knocked with hearth. The message of my ebook used to be that permit us meet as a result of if we would like peace within the nation then we can have to take a seat in combination.