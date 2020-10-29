Arson in SP and SDO office of Munger, Election Commission DM, SP removed immediately, order for investigation

arson at SDO & SP office in Munger: The Election Commission of India, taking cognizance of the fresh ruckus in Munger, has directed the immediate removal of DM (DM) and SP (SP) and asked the Divisional Commissioner to conduct an inquiry. Has instructed. In the latest incident on Wednesday in the midst of electoral politics, a mob of unknown people in Munger has ransacked, ignited the SDO and SP office and set fire to several vehicles and demolished the office. Also Read – 2nd Phase Bihar Election 2020: Election without Lalu, second phase is very special for RJD, know why

The Election Commission (ECI) has directed the Divisional Commissioner of Magadha, Asangba Chuba Ao (Asangba Chuba Ao) to complete the investigation of the matter within 7 days. The new DM and SP will be posted today.

Election Commission of India (ECI) orders immediate removal of SP & DM of Munger. An investigation has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days. New DM & SP to be posted in Munger today itself.

Unknown people set fire to SDO and SP office in Munger, Bihar and set many vehicles on fire. The mob was protesting against the death of a person during the firing incident on 26 October at the time of immersion of Goddess Durga and demanded action against the SP and SDO of Munger.