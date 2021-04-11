Art Directors Guild 2021: “Mank” and “Tenet” Top Winners – Full List

David Fincher’s “Mank” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” had been among the many winners on the Art Directors Guild Awards on Saturday night time — each are additionally Oscar nominees for greatest manufacturing design.

In a hybrid ceremony, the ADG (IATSE Native 800) awarded 11 classes throughout tv, movie, music movies and commercials.

Different winners included, “Da 5 Bloods” (Wynn Thomas), and “Soul” (Steve Pilcher).

Within the tv class, “The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “What We Do within the Shadows: Resurrection” had been all acknowledged.

Comic JB Smoove, co-star of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” served because the night’s host, entertaining a worldwide viewers. Nelson Coates, ADG president, and Mark Worthington, artwork administrators council chair, presided over the awards ceremony.

“I’m grateful we had been capable of share our open awards occasion with all of our members, their households, buddies, and coworkers this yr,” producer Scott Moses mentioned. “The present was designed to have fun the resilience proven by our guild and your entire business as a neighborhood in a yr in contrast to some other in our lifetime. The work acknowledged right here represents the most effective of the collective abilities throughout the ADG to deliver tales alive with limitless creativeness.”

Lifetime achievement awards had been offered to excellent people in every of the guild’s 4 crafts. Emmy-successful manufacturing designer Stuart Wurtzel (“Hannah and her Sisters”) acquired the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award and John Eaves (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) was honored by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council. Scenic Artist Patrick DeGreve was honored by the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG) and Set Designer Martha Johnston (“Dunkirk”) was awarded by the Set Designers and Mannequin Makers (SDMM).

Discover the total record of winners under.

Interval Characteristic Movie

“Mank” (Manufacturing Designer: Donald Graham Burt)

Fantasy Characteristic Movie

“Tenet” (Manufacturing Designer: Nathan Crowley)

Modern Characteristic Movie

“Da 5 Bloods” (Manufacturing Designer: Wynn Thomas)

Animated Characteristic Movie

“Soul” (Manufacturing Designer: Steve Pilcher)

One-Hour Interval or Fantasy Single-Digicam Collection

“The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi” (Manufacturing Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang)

One-Hour Modern Single-Digicam Collection

“Ozark: Wartime” (Manufacturing Designer: David Bomba)

Tv Film or Restricted Collection

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Manufacturing Designer: Uli Hanisch)

Half-Hour Single-Digicam Collection

“What We Do within the Shadows”- “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches” (Manufacturing Designer: Kate Bunch)

Multi-Digicam Collection

“Will & Grace” – “By chance on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time” (Manufacturing Designer: Glenda Rovello)

Quick Format: Internet Collection, Music Video or Industrial

Harry Types: “Falling” (Manufacturing Designer: François Audouy)

Selection, Actuality or Competitors Collection

“Saturday Evening Reside” – “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” “Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters” (Manufacturing Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)

Selection Particular

“Black Is King” (Manufacturing Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman)