Art Directors Guild Awards 2021: Full List of Nominations

“Mank, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” and “Tenet” are among the many prime movies acknowledged for excellence in manufacturing design within the twenty fifth annual Art Directors Guild nominations.

On Thursday, the ADG introduced nominations for this 12 months’s awards present, which will likely be held April 10 in a digital ceremony, breaking with custom in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” and “Mulan” landed nominations within the Interval Characteristic Movie class, and “Birds of Prey,” “Pinocchio” and “Marvel Lady 1984” earned recognition in Fantasy Characteristic Movie.

Lacking out have been Oscar contenders “Emma,” “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” and “One Night time in Miami.”

As beforehand introduced, a number of award-winning writer-director-producer Ryan Murphy, whose movie and tv reveals have persistently mirrored the best high quality of manufacturing design, will obtain the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award.

See the complete checklist of nominations for movie and TV beneath.

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Mank” ( Donald Graham Burt)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Mark Ricker)

“Mulan” ( Grant Main)

“Information of the World (David Crank)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7 ( Shane Valentino)

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” (Okay.Okay. Barrett)

“Pinocchio” (Dimitri Capuani)

“Tenet” (Nathan Crowley)

“The Midnight Sky” (Jim Bissell)

“Marvel Lady 1984” ( Aline Bonetto)

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Da 5 Bloods” ( Wynn Thomas)

“I’m Considering of Ending Issues” (Molly Hughes)

“Palm Springs (Jason Kisvarday)

“Promising Younger Lady (Michael T. Perry)

“The Promenade (Jamie Walker McCall)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon” (Matt Perry)

“Onward” (Noah Klocek)

“Soul” (Steve Pilcher)

“The Croods: A New Age” ( Nate Wragg)

“Wolfwalkers” (Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja)

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Lovecraft Nation:” “I Am” (Kalina Ivanov)

“Perry Mason:” “Chapter Three” (John Perry Goldsmith

“The Crown:” “Struggle” ( Martin Childs)

“The Mandalorian:” “Chapter 13: The Jedi” ( Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang)

“Westworld:” “Parce Domine” ( Howard Cummings)

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Killing Eve:” “Are You from Pinner?” ( Laurence Dorman)

“Ozark:” “Wartime” (David Bomba)

“The Flight Attendant:” “After Darkish” ( Sara Okay. White)

“The Twilight Zone:” “Among the many Untrodden” (Michael Wylie)

“Utopia:” “Only a Fanboy” ( Steve Arnold)

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Fargo” (Warren Alan Younger)

“Hollywood” ( Matthew Flood Ferguson)

“Little Fires In all places” (Jessica Kender)

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” (Ruth Ammon)

“The Queen’s Gambit” ( Uli Hanisch)

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Useless to Me:” “You Don’t Must Go,” “It Needed to Be You” ( L.J. Houdyshell)

“Emily in Paris:” “Emily in Paris” ( Anne Seibel)

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet:” “Pilot” (Mark Worthington)

“Area Pressure:” “THE LAUNCH” (Susie Mancini)

“What We Do within the Shadows:” “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches” (Kate Bunch)

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love: “Unintended Penalties” (Josee F. Lemonnier)

“Bob Hearts Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler,” “Paris is for Lovers, Not Moms” “Straight Outta Lagos” (John Shaffner)

“Household Reunion: “Bear in mind When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?” “Bear in mind When Shaka Acquired Beat Up?” (Aiyana Trotter)

“The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the New Pastor,” “Welcome to the Hockey Recreation” ( Wendell Johnson)

“Will & Grace: “By accident on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time” (Glenda Rovello)

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Adidas Originals: “Celebrity – Change is a Workforce Sport” (Ruth De Jong)

Apple: “Vertical Cinema” ( Shane Valentino)

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My” ( François Audouy)

Harry Types: “Falling” (François Audouy)

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan” ( Ethan Tobman)

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“Earth to Ned:” “Ned: The Musical” ( Darcy Prevost)

“Saturday Night time Stay:” “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters” (Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)

“The Masked Singer:” “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return” (James Connelly)

“The Voice:” “Stay Finale Ep. 18,” “The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1,” “The Battles Premiere Ep. 6” (Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss)

“Wheel of Fortune:” “Client Mobile Secret Santa,” “Fabulous Meals” (Renee Hoss-Johnson)

VARIETY SPECIAL

“Black Is King” (Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz,

Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman)

“Democratic Nationwide Conference 2020” (Bruce Rodgers)

“Tremendous Bowl Half Time Present Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira” ( Bruce Rodgers)

“The Oscars” (Jason Sherwood)

“Yearly Departed” (Suzuki Ingerslev)