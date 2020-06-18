Artemis Fowl And 5 Other Movies That Radically Changed The Books On Which They Were Based

The two tales speak about a world overrun by vampires, who appear extra just like zombies, however differ in a couple of key areas. Past the distinction of I Am Legend happening in additional fashionable occasions, the virus is created via an tried remedy for most cancers reasonably than a bacterial an infection. Within the e-book, Neville is ultimately captured by an advanced type of the vampire individuals, and realizes in an ironic twist he has develop into a legend to them as one of many final remnants of humanity. Mainly, the vampires win, versus the film having Neville sacrifice himself with the intention to give humanity shot at curing the illness and surviving.