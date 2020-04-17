‘Artemis Fowl’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus Streaming Service – Variety

Disney set the streaming-only premiere date for live-action sci-fi fantasy “Artemis Fowl” on its Disney Plus service worldwide — hoping it provides extra juice to the subscription VOD product whereas theaters are shuttered.

“Artemis Fowl,” directed by Kenneth Branagh, shall be obtainable completely on Disney Plus starting Friday, June 12. It had initially been set for a Could 29 theatrical debut.

Primarily based on the best-selling YA guide by Irish writer Eoin Colfer, “Artemis Fowl” follows the journey of a 12-year-old legal mastermind as he desperately tries to save lots of his kidnapped father. Artemis should infiltrate an historic, underground civilization of fairies — and monitor down the Aculos, the fairies’ strongest and coveted magical machine, to pay the ransom.

In a press release, Branagh mentioned that Artemis Fowl would “be as proud as I’m that households all over the world will now be capable of take pleasure in his first wonderful display adventures collectively, on Disney Plus.”

“Artemis Fowl” stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw within the title position alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Good, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench. Branagh and Judy Hofflund are producing with Angus Extra Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as govt producers. Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay.

Amid the COVID-19 disaster, Disney has postponed almost each certainly one of its forthcoming film releases, together with “Black Widow,” “Mulan,” “The New Mutants,” “The Eternals,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Indiana Jones 5.”

The media conglomerate is betting that “Artemis Fowl” will draw extra subscribers into Disney Plus, which surpassed 50 million paying clients worldwide in its first 5 months. That’s been buoyed by its latest launch in India and eight Western European nations — together with the early launch of “Frozen 2” on the subscription VOD service. Within the U.S., Disney Plus is $6.99 month-to-month or $69.99 for a one-year plan.

Disney additionally launched a brand new trailer for “Artemis Fowl” to advertise the June 12 premiere: