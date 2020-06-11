Artemis Fowl Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

The strangest factor about how dangerous Artemis Fowl apparently is, needs to be the truth that this was destined to be a live-action theatrical Disney film. Whereas a lot of the studio’s success lately has come from Marvel and Star Wars, a lot of the remainder of the studios content material has been, you understand, superb, at worst. And so the badness of this one is simply surprising. Particularly contemplating a solid that features the likes of Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Colin Ferrell, and with Kenneth Branagh because the director.