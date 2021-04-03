Arthur Kopit Lifeless: Pulitzer-Nominated Playwright Was 83

Arthur Kopit, the playwright who wrote the performs “Indians” and “Wings,” has died. He was 83.

The dramatist died Friday morning, as confirmed by publicist Rick Miramontez.

“Arthur was one of the uncompromisingly unique writers that America ever produced,” Maury Yeston, Kopit’s longtime good friend and collaborator, stated. Yeston served as composer on quite a lot of Kopit’s works, together with the musicals “Phantom” and “9.”

Yeston added, “A real born playwright, his work possesses the type of universality that’s understood by the complete human race, throughout all cultures and languages. The worlds he created come to life contained in the minds of each viewers member who has the nice fortune of attending one in all his reveals. However his biggest trait— even past his enviable brilliance— was a generosity that knew no bounds.”

Over his seven-decade profession, Kopit earned quite a few Tony Award nominees and was honored a number of instances as a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Born in Could 1937, Kopit attended Harvard College. As a pupil, he produced quite a lot of performs, together with “Mamma’s Hung You within the Closet and I’m Feelin’ So Unhappy,” which hit Broadway beneath director Jerome Robbins. Kopit grew to become recognized for his acclaimed roster of works, which embrace “Oh Dad, Poor Dad,” “Indians,” “Wings,” “Finish of the World with Symposium to Observe,” “Excessive Society,” “Street to Nirvana,” “As a result of He Can” and “A Dram of Drummhicit.”

As a member of the Lark Play Improvement Middle, he headed its playwrights’ workshop and mentored numerous younger playwrights. Additionally a part of the Dramatist Guild of America, Kopit was a tireless advocate for playwrights and theater firms.

Kopit is survived by spouse Leslie Garis; kids Alex, Ben and Kat; sister Susan and grandchildren Arthur, Beatrix and Clara.