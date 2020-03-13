Arthur lashes out at Laurel as bullying secret is revealed in Emmerdale

Younger Arthur Thomas unleashed a stunning verbal assault on mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) in Emmerdale when his bullying of Archie Breckle was uncovered and he was accused of harming the child once more.

Conflicted Laurel has saved her son’s difficult behaviour to herself for weeks however boyfriend Jai Sharma lastly discovered out on Thursday 12th March the horrible fact – that his little boy has been the sufferer of Arthur’s aggression.

Simply as she and Jai obtained again on monitor and determined to maneuver in collectively, the mother and father heard a crash from Mulberry Cottage the place their respective offspring had been left alone collectively.

Speeding in to seek out Archie trapped beneath a toppled cupboard, Arthur insisted it was an accident nevertheless it was the ultimate straw for guilt-wracked Laurel to come back clear. Fuming Jai couldn’t imagine she lined for her son when their good friend Jimmy King was accused of bodily abusing Archie, and after nearly hitting Arthur himself Laurel demanded the shaken Sharma depart.

Her relationship in tatters, Laurel refused to imagine Arthur’s protestations of innocence, resulting in the lad turning in his personal mom by declaring he wished she was useless…

“Laurel felt she ought to be the one to inform Jai what occurred somewhat than put Arthur in that weak place,” explains Bellamy. “She feels liable for his behaviour, she has a lot guilt about it and is aghast concerning the scenario.

“Jai is simply so surprised Laurel saved this from him,” she continues. “That will get to him earlier than he even thinks about what Arthur truly did to Archie. The betrayal from Laurel appears worse than the betrayal from Arthur.”

Proper now it appears to be like unlikely Laurel and Jai can come again from this, and subsequent week Arthur’s hatred of Archie grows and he’s as much as his previous tips once more. However may there be extra to this than meets the attention? Bellamy acknowledges there are muddy waters to navigate in the storyline.

“It’s addressing the difficulty of blended households which is an fascinating subject to deal with – to not point out an absolute can of worms!”

