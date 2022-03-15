Arthur spoke about Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar: from the Portuguese’s challenges for his diet to Leo’s key help in Barcelona

Arthur spoke on Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar

There is a Brazilian footballer who has had the luxury of sharing a dressing room with three of the greatest players of this era. Is about Arthur Melomidfielder of the Juventuswho coincided with Lionel Messi when he was signed by FC Barcelonathen he was with Cristiano Ronaldo on Turin and has also formed a friendship with Neymar during his calls to the Brazilian team.

In an interview he gave to TNT Sports Brasil, Arthur was asked about what it is like to play with Cristiano, Messi and Neymarand was encouraged to share some secrets about these three outstanding players.

“Cristiano surprised me by how professional he is. He is not a soccer player. He is an athlete, he is a professional because of all the work he does before. Not inside the field, which everyone sees. If not out of the field”, said the former player of the Guild on CR7.

Arthur defined Cristiano Ronaldo as an “athlete” and revealed part of his routine (Photo: REUTERS)

Then, he delved into the invisible training routine of Ronaldo: “He is a person who works, who eats well, now take 15 minutes of sun… He is a professional and also a friendly person who tries to help. He cares about the people around him. We used to sit together at the table with him. Sometimes he would look at our plate and tell us… “not like that, eh”. He tries to help with everything. He is a sensational person”, he says about his teammate at Juventus.

Then Arthur talked about Neymarwith whom he shared citations in the Selection. “The more pressure he has, the better he plays. He is a genius. A genius of doing what he does on the field. I have a lot of love for him. She is one of the people who perhaps helped me the most when I got to the national team. He always told me to go with him. It made me better and helped me a lot. It is a privilege to be friends with him.”, He commented on his compatriot.

Neymar and Arthur in the warm-up prior to a friendly between Brazil and Argentina in Saudi Arabia (Photo: REUTERS)

Finally, the Brazilian Arthur dedicated a few words to a Lionel Messi who received it in Barcelona when he made the leap to European football in July 2018. After winning the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian player emigrated to Camp Nou and had the pleasure of being a teammate of the maximum Blaugrana idol.

“AND Messi is… it seems that God pointed the finger at him. He is an alien because on the field he does some incredible things. Watching their games at home, of course at home you can see the whole field. Inside the field you see a piece and the ball, but Messi seems to be seeing the entire field from above. He is reserved, but also outgoing. A great professional, works hard. Has a more reserved lifeMaybe not like Cristiano or Neymar, but because of his personality he can do whatever he wants. It also helped me a lot when I arrived in Barcelona. He spoke very highly of me in interviews in my early days in Europe. It has been a privilege to work with him as well,” she commented.

Arthur was one of the partners that Lionel Messi had in Barcelona (Photo: REUTERS)

KEEP READING:

How Messi lived the hours after PSG’s defeat in the Champions League and all the truth of the rumors about his departure

A former Atlético de Madrid spoke of Simeone’s most obsessive side: “He called me while he slept”

Interview with Jorge Valdano: “We ask Messi based on who he has been, a gifted man who scored sixty goals, and that version is no longer possible”