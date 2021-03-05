Artifact: Valve stops working on its card game

Valve officially stops the development it was dedicating to Artifact, your card game based on the DOTA universe.

Valve made the announcement a few hours ago, alluding to a poor player base what has barely grown since its launch in 2018 (and which has motivated the Artifact 2.0 beta reboot).

“While we are reasonably satisfied that we have achieved all the goals related to the game, we have not managed to achieve a number of active players that warrants further development at this time,” the Artifact team wrote. “Therefore, we have made the decision to stop the development of the Artifact 2.0 Beta.”

For the players who continue to give it (or who have not tried it), Valve is making the two versions of free access for all, and we can get hold of the cards without going through the box. They can no longer be purchased.

For those who have bought the packs in the past, they will see how they become special collector’s editions, and can continue to trade with other players. That said, the store area disappears from the game. Those who paid for the base game will continue to receive collector’s edition cards for playing, unlike those who play for free.

“We are grateful to all the Artifact players, especially those who helped us improve and refine what would eventually become the title,” the team wrote. “The team knows it is the best way to reach out to the community. We are proud of the work we do on both games and excited to bring them to a large player base.”