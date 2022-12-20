Artificial intelligence imagines what ‘Dragon Ball’ would be like shot with real actors (no, that 2009 movie doesn’t count)

Live action movie of ‘Dragon Ball’. If when reading those words you have noticed a sudden tremor sliding down your spine, it is because you still remember that absolute destruction called ‘Dragon Ball Evolution’, starring Justin Chatwin and Emmy Rossum, and that from Akira Toriyama’s ‘Dragon Ball’ he kept little more than the name.

However, there are fans who continue to wonder how a live-action adaptation would have been somewhat more faithful to the particular fictional universe starring Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, Muten Roshi and company. And, in the absence of a production company willing to finance it, Now they have the help of artificial intelligence.

And that is precisely what Giuliano Golfieri, digital artist (and writer, and drone pilot) has dedicated himself to, who, in his Instagram account of art generated by artificial intelligence FloatingPoint_Art, has resorted to the popular (and recently updated) image-generating AI MidJourney for Check how you imagine this never-before-seen movie.

MidJourney is a service whose annual cost ranges from $10 to $50

This AI is not the only software involved in generating these images: according to its descriptions, these fictitious ‘frames’ have been edited with Lightroom and enlarged with Topaz Photo AI.

The result is spectacular, but whether that means ‘spectacularly cool’ or ‘spectacularly failed’ is up to the user. The truth is that, although it is worthy of applause MidJourney’s ability to maintain aesthetic consistency from one shot to another, this aesthetic stems from a certain ugliness It won’t be to everyone’s taste.

ZAO, the Chinese MOBILE APP that through DEEPFAKE turns you into DICAPRIO in SECONDS

that’s how they look

I mean, that is,what have you done to bulmabloody heartless artificial intelligence?





And who is this one from the ‘Greens’ belt supposed to be? Krillin? Do you have shinhan?





This recreation cannot be accused of fleeing from the crazy hairstyles and bright colors characteristic of the anime.

And we come to the protagonist of the saga: the saiya-jin Kakarot, better known to all as Son Goku. It doesn’t look bad…





…though It must be a matter of space effectsbecause in this image of rest between takes, he conveys more the feeling of a forty-year-old fighter from Pressing Catch than anything else:





The Dragon Balls that give their name to the saga remain super decorative as centerpiece:





The bestwithout a doubt, the charismatic Muten Roshi: