Artios Awards: “Soul” and “Borat” Among Winners. Full List

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Minari,” “One Evening in Miami,” “Soul” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” have been among the many characteristic movies honored by the Casting Society of America on the 2021 Artios Awards.

The thirty sixth annual Artios Awards, held by the Casting Society of America in its first-ever worldwide digital ceremony, honored excellence in casting throughout characteristic movies, tv and theater on Thursday night time.

Tv winners included “A Black Woman Sketch Present,” “Euphoria,” “Regular Folks,” “Queer Eye,” “Succession” and “What We Do within the Shadows.”

The Hoyt Bowers Award went to Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, the primary time two casting administrators have been honored for this award.

The European Chapter Artios Awards additionally made a presentation to Suzanne Smith with the Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting.

The Affiliate Highlight Award was introduced to affiliate casting administrators Michael Rios and Gianna Butler.

“Tonight’s Artios Award ceremony as soon as once more celebrated the big contributions that our members deliver to a worldwide leisure neighborhood. We’re extraordinarily proud to congratulate this night’s well-deserved winners and honorees,” mentioned Russell Boast and Wealthy Mento, co-presidents, Casting Society of America. “CSA is dedicated to working tirelessly to additional the dialog of recognition for all of our craft’s work, and are pleased with the collective achievements made in recent times.”

Full listing of winners beneath:

Animation

“Soul” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-birnbaum (Affiliate)

Massive Funds – Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – Nancy Bishop

Massive Funds – Drama

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7” – Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-mohler (Affiliate), Molly Rose (Affiliate), Aj Hyperlinks (Affiliate)

Studio Or Impartial – Comedy

“The 40-year Outdated Model” – Jessica Daniels

Studio Or Impartial – Drama

“One Evening In Miami” – Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

Low Funds – Comedy Or Drama

“Minari” – Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

Micro Funds – Comedy Or Drama

“The Surrogate” – Erica Hart

Tv Pilot And First Season – Comedy

“The Nice” – Rose Wicksteed

Tv Pilot And First Season – Drama

“Euphoria “– Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Affiliate)

Tv Collection Comedy

“What We Do In The Shadows” – Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

Tv Collection – Drama

“Succession” – Avy Kaufman

Restricted Collection

“Regular Folks” – Louise Kiely

Movie, Non-Theatrical Launch

“Unhealthy Schooling” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance

Dwell Tv Efficiency, Selection Or Sketch Comedy

“A Black Woman Sketch Present” – Victoria Thomas

Youngsters’s Pilot And Collection (Dwell Motion)

“The Babysitter’s Membership” – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

Tv Animation

“Massive Mouth” – Julie Ashton

Actuality Collection

“Queer Eye” – Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli,

Brief Movie

“Netuser” – Stephanie Klapper

Brief Kind Collection

“#Freerayshawn” – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

New York Broadway Theatre – Play

“Slave Play” – Taylor Williams

New York Broadway Theatre – Musical

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” – Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Affiliate)

“New York Broadway Theatre” – Revival, Play

“A Soldier’s Play” – Jim Carnahan

New York Theatre – Play

“All The Natalie Portmans” – Will Cantler, Future Lilly

New York Theatre – Musical

“Little Store Of Horrors” – Jim Carnahan

Regional Theatre – Play

“Harry Potter And The Cursed Youngster” – Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

Regional Theatre – Musical

“Six” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Los Angeles Theatre

“Little Store Of Horrors” – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Particular Theatrical Efficiency

“Satisfaction Performs” – James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Theatre Excursions

“The Band’s Go to” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam