Artists Test Negative For COVID-19 After D-CRUNCH’s Hyunwook And O.V Test Positive

After it was revealed that D-CRUNCH’s Hyunwook and O.V tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24, several artists who came into direct or indirect contact with the group were tested for COVID-19.

D-CRUNCH has been promoting their fourth mini album “DAYDREAM,” which was released on April 6. This week, they appeared on the music shows “Simply K-Pop” on April 19, “The Show” on April 20, and “Show Champion” on April 21.

On April 25, D-CRUNCH’s agency AI Grand Korea released a statement revealing that the rest of the group’s members had tested negative. Read the statement below:

Hello, this is AI Grand Korea. We inform you that the six members (Hyunho, Hyunoh, Minhyuk, Chanyoung, Jungseung, and Dylan) besides Hyunwook and O.V of our agency’s group D-CRUNCH have received negative COVID-19 test results. Yesterday (April 24), immediately after Hyunwook and O.V tested positive, all related staff members were also tested, and according to the results this morning (April 25), they all tested negative with no additional confirmed cases. Hyunwook and O.V have been moved to a residential treatment center where they are being treated under quarantine, and the other members have entered self-quarantine after being qualified as close contacts by the guidelines set by health authorities. D-CRUNCH’s “My Name” promotions have come to an end, and we will inform you about all future activities through another announcement later. We will continue to abide by the preventative guidelines set by health authorities and do our best for the safety of our artists, employees, and staff.

Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji Sung, BAE173, DKB, and OnlyOneOf, who appeared on the same show as D-CRUNCH recently, were pre-emptively tested for COVID-19. On April 25, their agencies announced that they had all tested negative and would be resuming their activities as normal.

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)