Arturo Brizio acknowledged that arbitration “stabbed” Cruz Azul and ended the controversy of the triumph of America

Analysis of the Referees Commission of the Cruz Azul and América party (Video: FMF)

Arturo Brizio, President of the Arbitration Commission, presented this Wednesday the complement of its analysis of date 3 of the Guard1anes 2021 tournament. This corresponds to the matches of Cruz Azul against Pachuca and América vs Juárez.

Just in these two encounters there were two of the most controversial plays of the day. In the first, the director of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) referred to a corner kick in favor of La Maquina.

This happened in the second half, when Erick Aguirre held Adrián Aldrete, so the celestial defender fell to the grass (65 ′). The whistling Edgar Allan Morales sanctioned the penalty first instance, but when reviewing the play he changed his decision.

Cruz Azul was able to increase its advantage on the scoreboard, but the referee annulled the penalty (Photo: David Martínez Pelcastre / EFE)



“The referee sanctions criminal. The VAR suggests the on-court review. The referee rectified his decision by annulling the penalty. It is an incorrect arbitration decision “, said the Nazarene also twice World Cup.

With this statement, Brizio agreed with the critics who had lamented Allan Morales’ mistake. One of them was his partner and now sports analyst, Francisco Chacón, who was tough when the play happened.

“Min 66 match @CruzAzulCD vs @Tuzos penalty in favor of Cruz Azul, The referee marks the penalty perfectly, I do not understand why the VAR sends him to callIt is a very clear penalty for holding an opponent ”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

Francisco Chacón pointed out that Cruz Azul should not have had the penalty against Pachuca annulled (Photo: Twitter / @pacochaconmx)

Instead, The boss of the Mexican arbitration was not so benevolent with the Braves, who lost the opportunity to tie the game against the Eagles. This because Marcó Antonio Ortiz annulled the goal of the central Gustavo Velázquez.

In this action, the referee and the VAR became the protagonists of the duel. After several minutes of uncertainty, the whistler decided to cancel the visitor’s target, since a player brushed the ball and was out of place (39 ′).

About this, Brizio explained that the hissing, when checking all the takes, “He realizes that indeed the Juárez forward as provided by rule 11 clearly obstructs the goalkeeper’s field of vision, interfering in the game ”.

Referee Marco Antonio Ortiz and the VAR became the protagonists of the duel to annul Juárez’s goal (Video: TUDN)

“This interference is so clear that for the ball to pass it would have made contact with it. The referee rectified his decision by sanctioning offside. It is a correct arbitration decision “, full.

However, now their analysis did not coincide with that of experts in the field as Felipe Ramos Rizo, also ex whistling. On his Twitter account, the analyst indicated that “it is incredible that they review the play of the goal”.

He regretted that Marco Antonio Ortiz and the VAR have such “poor judgment”, because in his opinion the target of the border was legitimate. “Where it interferes with the goalkeeper’s visibility, there is more than 12 meters of distance between them and the goalkeeper throws himself into the trajectory of the ball ”, he added, showing an image of the play.

Felipe Ramos Rizo assured that Juárez’s goal against America was legitimate (Photo: Twitter / @ramosrizo)

Despite this, the technician Luis Fernando Tena minimized the performance of the Nazarene. He acknowledged that the Braves did not have their best version, so America got the victory this Tuesday.

“A tie on the scoreboard would have been important, you have to let the referees work, they checked it in the VAR, I have not seen the play, but we have to play well no matter what ”he declared at a press conference.

