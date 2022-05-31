“Arturo Brizio must resign”: criticism of the refereeing of the Pachuca vs. Atlas final

There were two controversial penalties in which the VAR intervened in the Pachuca vs. Atlas final (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

the end of the Closure 2022 from MX League in between pachuca y Atlas unleashed another chapter in the controversy of mexican arbitration since during the first half a goal was not scored penal that could have favored the squad of the Tuzos. around minute 20 Erik Sánchez received a foul from Anderson Santamaria inside the small area.

In the first instance, the player of the Tuzos was lying on the grass and the play was allowed to run, but shortly after Fernando Hernandez Gomezcentral referee of the game, stopped the game because he was called by the WAS to review the play. That decision gave way to the thought that he would score a penalty for the local squad, but it was not so.

In social networks, a debate began about the decision made by the whistler, because in addition to losing more than five minutes in reviewing the play, did not evaluate the play that could have been a penaltybut it annulled that possibility since before that there was an out of place that did not markso the penalty option was undone.

Chacón criticized the refereeing work of the FMF in the end (Photo: Twitter/@pacochaconmx)

Quickly sports analysts, as well as fans, criticized the arbitrary commission of Liga MX and the reviews began to go viral. It was Francisco Chaconformer Liga MX referee, who exploded against the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and mainly against Arturo Brizio, President of the FMF Referees Commission.

Through his official Twitter account, Chacón was encouraged to request the resignation of the former referee for the results that the Mexican arbitration has had throughout Clausura 2022, not only in the Mexican final, but for all the occasions in which the VAR became the protagonist of the sanctions.

“It pains me to say it but what just happened is incredible, Romario Ibarra never plays the ball to give a pass, after this Arturo Brizio must resignWhat a shame for Mexican arbitration. It is a disgrace to arbitration,” he wrote.

Martinoli was upset with the VAR and arbitration due to communication failures (Photo: Twitter/@martinolimx)

And it was not only he who questioned the quality of the arbitration of the Liga MX final, since David Faitelsoncommentator for ESPN, was also bothered by the penalty that was scored in favor of Atlas and that surpassed them on the scoreboard. In that play, a hand was decreed because the ball hit Daniel Alonso Aceves, so the VAR intervened again and marked the maximum penalty in favor of the Tapatios.

“There is a hand. It’s a penalty… This referee does not exist. VAR does everything…”, was what Faitelson wrote on his Twitter profile.

Jose Ramon Fernandez he also joined the discussion and briefly shared his thoughts on what happened during the first 45 of the lap final. “The first half ends in Pachuca, which wins by 2 goals to 1. Match managed by VAR,” he wrote Joserra on his official Twitter profile.

Faitelson shocked the Mexican arbitration for depending on the VAR during the Pachuca vs Atlas final (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

Shortly before restarting the complementary part, the arbitration once again stole the spotlight of the final because, despite the fact that both teams were ready to start the second half, they had to delay the game for a few minutes because there were communication problems between the main whistler and the VAR.

And it is that one of the determinations of the Liga MX regulation is that you cannot continue with the match if there is no direct communication between video arbitration and the person in charge of calling the game; during the narration of Clear Brand also questioned the organization of Liga MX since that technical failure could have been prevented, since it was the final they had to be equipped.

Before said action, Christian Martinoli public: “It is better that they do not communicate with each other”. The criticism continued throughout the second half.

KEEP READING:

This was the participation of Chucky Lozano in the Pachuca vs. Atlas final

Checo Pérez’s congratulations to Pato O’Ward for his podium in the Indianapolis 500

Felipe Calderón celebrated with Checo Pérez his victory in the Monaco GP