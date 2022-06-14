Arturo Brizio resigned from the FMF Arbitration Commission

Arturo Brizio explained that “very good times” will come for the FMF, he thanked Yon de Luisa for the time they worked together (Video: ESPN)

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced a change in Mexican arbitration ahead of the start of the Opening 2022 from MX League. Arturo Brizio Carter resigned from his position as president of the FMF Arbitration Commission. Through a press conference, the president of the Federation, Yon de Luisashared the news with the media and Mexican soccer fans.

in common agreement, Arturo Brizio left the Arbitration Commission and thanked the support he received during the years in which he was in charge of the commission. On the reasons for his resignation from the direction of Mexican football arbitration, Brizio argued that they were personal motiveswho discussed them with the president of Femexfut and agreed to end their administration.

Within his farewell speech, the former Mexican referee thanked the support he received from the highest body in Mexican soccer and dedicated a few words to Yon de Luisa for the manner in which he took his resignation from office.

Arturo Brizio was president of the FMF Referees Commission from 2017 to 2022 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“I want to personally and publicly thank President Yon de Luisa for all the support, all the kindness he had with me, the professionalism. I talked to him several times about this decision.he respectfully with his generosity always listened, attended and understood my reasons, they are strictly personal, that’s why we decided to end this management “, were part of the words he exposed.

On the other hand, he assured that his departure from the commission was not a reason to be sad since he assured that better things will come for the FMF and for the Liga MX arbitration, as he expressed it before the press:

“Today for me is a day of great joy; I have received calls, messages from friends, colleagues who express their sadness to me, it is not sadness at all. Very good times will come for the Federationvery good for the Arbitration Commission”

Arturo Brizio thanked Yon de Luisa for his support during his management for five years (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On the results and advances that Mexican arbitration had since June 2017 -year in which he took office- assured that his resignation for this season was a “correct arbitration decision” and praised the achievements he had throughout his management.

“It is a correct arbitration decision, it is a matter of total happiness to have been able to work here […] I am leaving with the tranquility of having fulfilled my duty, with my head held high”, he added.

It should be remembered that Arturo Brizio was repeatedly criticizedbut the biggest controversy he experienced was about the end of Clausura 2022 in which Atlas got the two-time championship After defeating all of pachuca. In the first leg there was an infraction that could have been marked as a penalty for the Tuzos and outdo them on the scoreboard; however, he did not score even though the WAS participated in the review.

Arturo Brizio assured that “good times” will come for Mexican arbitration (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

So much fans and sports analysts attacked Arturo Brizio to the point of demanding his resignation, because the inconsistency in the arbitration generated different annoyances. Another of the controversies dealt with the closeness that exists between the red and black directive and the Federation, since Inigo Riestra, general secretary of the FMFes brother of Jose Riestra, President of the Atlasfor which his possible intervention in arbitration was criticized, especially during the Clausura 2022 final.

Faced with these accusations, Yon de Luisa assured that no person from Femexfut can interfere with the surveillance and compliance with the rules in Mexican soccer.

Despite the inconsistencies in the last championships that the Refereeing Commission commanded, within the merits that Arturo Brizio achieved was the implementation of the video arbitration (WAS) in Liga MX matches and later in the Liga BBVA Femenil, in addition to the participation of male and female whistlers in events FIFAsuch is the case of Karen Díaz, first Mexican referee to go to a World Cup.

KEEP READING:

Christian Horner explained why he doesn’t want Checo Pérez to compete with Verstappen

Karen Díaz will become the first Mexican referee in a World Cup; she will attend Qatar 2022

INAI will investigate the FMF for Fan ID to enter the stadiums