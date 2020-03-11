Arturo Castro Joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt Apple Series ‘Mr. Corman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Arturo Castro is ready to star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt within the upcoming Apple comedy collection “Mr. Corman,” Selection has realized solely.

The collection, which was first introduced in September 2019, is described as a deep lower into the times and nights of San Fernando Valley public schoolteacher Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt). Castro will star as Victor, Josh’s roommate and good friend.

Castro just lately starred in his personal Comedy Central sketch comedy collection, “Alternatino.” He wrote, starred in, and government produced the collection, which obtained essential acclaim upon its debut. He’s additionally recognized for his function on fellow Comedy Central collection “Broad Metropolis,” on which he appeared all through its 5 season run. On the dramatic aspect, Castro starred within the third season of the Netflix collection “Narcos” as David Rodriguez, a ruthless cartel chief.

His movie roles embody the current remake of “Woman and the Tramp” for Disney Plus, “Semper Fi,” and “Billy Lynn’s Lengthy Halftime Stroll.” He can even be part of Quibi’s launch slate along with his function within the comedy “Flipped.”

Castro is repped by WME and Avalon.

“Mr. Corman” is written, directed, and government produced by Gordon-Levitt. Bruce Eric Kaplan will function showrunner and government producer. A24 will produce, with Ravi Nandan, Nathan Reinhart, and Inman Younger of A24 additionally government producing. Meg A. Schave serves as producer.

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV Plus, launched in November. The preliminary slate included the service’s flagship collection “The Morning Present” in addition to exhibits like “Dickinson,” “For All Mankind,” and “See.” Upcoming exhibits embody “Defending Jacob,” “Central Park,” and “Dwelling Earlier than Darkish.”