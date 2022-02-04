Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera needs blood and platelet donors

Colleagues of the chronicler requested blood and platelet donors for Arturo Rivera (Photo: Instagram/@rivera.rudo)

Arturo The rude Rivera, one of the most famous and recognized voices of Mexican wrestling, is going through a delicate moment of health. Through social networks, his colleagues and companies to which he has been linked throughout his career urgently disseminated a request to invite blood and platelet donors in favor of the renowned character, as he had to be hospitalized due to health complications.

“We request your support, blood and platelets are needed, any kind for Arturo Rivera”, reads the sheet signed and validated by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). According to the data, the rude would be hospitalized in the General Hospital of Zone Number 1 “Dr. Carlos Mac Gregor Sánchez Navarro”, located in the Del Valle neighborhood, of the Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office.

Until now, the character’s current health status or motive has not been confirmed. However, characters like Antonio de Valdés, Javier Alarcón, Joaquín López Dóriga and the AAA fighter himself, Drago, dedicated themselves to disseminating and requesting support. The same thing happened with the Twitter accounts of Televisa shows, TUDN, Contact sports and followers of the Mexican pancratium.

Although the sports commentator has suffered from various health problems throughout his career, in recent weeks gave no indication of any complications. However, the chapter that most recently compromised his physical integrity was the fall he suffered during a press conference on December 13, 2021. Although he did not have a major complication, it did happen during the recovery process that he was going through due to an injury he suffered in early 2021.

In this regard, during an interview broadcast by the The Fight Blog, in January 2022, Rivera said he felt “all beaten, but wanting to get ahead. What happened to me in Saltillo was terrible. I do not wish it to anyone. I would have preferred a fracture to go through what I went through. I’m not good yet, it’s going much better, but not good yet. It is not easy either, for those who say that the microphone does not take risks “.

However, months before the event referred to by The rude, on March 15, 2020, He suffered a femur fracture during a wrestling show in Nogales, Sonora. According to the testimony that he told Javier Alarcón, he went to be master of ceremonies in the tribute function to a local fighter. However, a distraction made it impossible for him to get out of his place in time and two fighters fell on him.

“There in Nogales, I say it from the heart, I don’t know if Negro Casas fell on me on purpose and broke my femur. I have four fractures in the same femur. Two operations, three rather, femur and hip prostheses,” he assured on the YouTube channel. Although the injury was spectacular and delicate, he denied that the fighter or the promoters of the event had approached him to offer support in his recovery.

In a talk with the journalist Javier Alarcón, Arturo Rivera recalled when, in 2011, was about to losing his life due to a virus in the respiratory tract. According to his testimony, in March, when he returned from Cancún to Mexico City, he referred breathing difficulties during the flight. When he went to the hospital, doctors found large amounts of discharge in his lungs.

To treat his illness, an emergency tracheostomy was necessary, as well as put him in a coma for several days while the antibiotic eradicated the infection. Despite the delicate situation, the Rudo managed to recover and rehabilitate over the years, although classified as a long and determining process.

