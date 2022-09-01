Arturo Vidal criticized the Vélez playing field after Flamengo’s win and the memes exploded

Arturo Vidal spoke after Flamengo’s 4-0 defeat of Vélez

Much was said in the hours before the first leg of the semifinals for the Copa Libertadores between Vélez and Flamengo from the state of the playing field of the Joseph Amalfitani. The Brazilians understood that Alexander Medina had prohibited the grass from being watered to complicate the game of his rival. Finally the Fla He obtained a resounding 4-0 with which he set foot in the decisive instance. After the match, Arturo vidal He referred to the subject and memes exploded on social networks.

“The union, the joy that this group has and the quality of the team is really incredible. Coming to play against Vélez today is not easy with the field like this but we got an incredible result and we hope to fulfill the expectations that are the three titles at the end of the season”sentenced the Chilean.

And it is that the Mengao It is second in the Brasileirao, it was one step away from the final of the Libertadores and won the first leg of the semifinals of the Brazilian Cup (3-1) against São Paulo. “We have a great team, 25 players who are at the top level. We have changed in all the games to arrive with the physical in the best shape and we won almost all the last games”, added Vidal. And he closed: “We must have the same concentration, we know that the second leg is going to be difficult but we are always going to play with the same intensity because we want to win every game”.

How could it be otherwise, the social networks lit up during and after the match with the joy of the torcedors red and black, who made fun of the failed strategy of the Velez playing field, recalled the cross between Romário and Flavio Zandoná and brought out his paternity with the Fort.

The rematch between Flamengo and Vélez will be played next Wednesday, September 7 at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro (just like the first leg, it will start at 9:30 p.m.). On the other side of the key, Athletico Paranaense defeated Palmeiras 1-0 and on Tuesday 9/6 they will meet for revenge in São Paulo.

THE BEST MEMES AFTER THE GAME

