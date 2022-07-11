Arturo Vidal surprised with his talent on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro before joining Flamengo

The Chilean midfielder had fun before joining Flamengo

Arturo Vidal defined his future in Brazil. The Chilean midfielder with a past in Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelonaarrived in Rio de Janeiro to conclude the ongoing negotiations with the Flamengo. “I am happy to be here. It is a very beautiful moment. We are here in talks, we are still in talks,” said the Andean player in statements to the press after landing at the international airport of Galeao.

the player of 35 years was greeted by a group of fans Flaas well as by the vice president of the football division of the Rio de Janeiro club, Marcos Braz. The King Arthur was in the maracana to watch the meeting Flamengo y Sports Tolima from Colombia, for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, which ended with a win and classification in favor of the local team.

The signing of the midfielder formed in the Colo Colo It is a fact and it is expected that he will pass the medical examination and adjust the last details of his contract, which will presumably be until December 2023. Therefore, before leaving for Milan to finish closing his negotiations with Inter and make the personal move, the Chilean star was encouraged to improvise in a duel fut-volleyball on the beaches of Barra da Tijuca, a few kilometers from Rio de Janeiro.

The team from Rio de Janeiro has not yet made official the incorporation of Vidal, given that the midfielder still has to resolve some paperwork to terminate his link with Inter Milan, where has he played of the last few seasons.

His arrival at Fla will add muscle to a midfield that has just lost the Belgian-Brazilian Andreas Pereirawho, after a year on loan, returned to Manchester United and could be sold to the English too Fulhamaccording to the British press.

The most popular team Brazil does not finish starting in this season of 2022. Currently running eighth in the Brazilian Championship, who last conquered 2019 y 2020a eight points away from leader Palmeiras.

In the Brazilian Cup fell 2-1 against Atlético Mineiro in the first leg of the round of 16, while in the Liberators will play the quarterfinals against Corinthians, which has just eliminated Boca on penalties in The Bombonera.

