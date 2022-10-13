Arturo Vidal’s difficult relationship with his father, marked by abandonment and problems with the Justice

Arturo Vidal with his father Erasmo Vidal.

Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal, a player for Flamengo in Brazil, suffered the death of his father on Tuesday from cardiac arrest in the Club Hípico de Santiago where he worked.

Through a statement, the Equestrian Club reported that Erasmo Vidal was found by security personnel who called the emergency service. “Upon arrival at the scene, the ambulance delivered first aid, trying to revive him, because his condition was worsening, determining cardiorespiratory arrest and hypovolemic shock. Unfortunately, after the arrival of SAMU, Don Erasmo passed away.”

The death of Erasmo Vidal has made a deep impression on the family of the Flamengo megastar. Arturo Vidal’s eldest son, Alonso, published a message on his social networks expressing “a big hug to my uncles. Amber, Sandrino and Jean Paul. Especially my dad and my aunt María Vidal. Daddy rest in peace.”

The soccer player did the same, briefly declaring that “old Chokita now rests in peace” and then added “Fly high dear old man”. Despite suffering the loss of his father, Arturo would be able to play this Wednesday with Flamengo in his visit to Corinthians at the São Paulo Arena to play the first leg of the Brazilian Cup.

father and son relationship

Erasmo Vidal leaving the courts of justice. These problems were recurrent in his life.

The relationship between Arturo and his father Erasmus was marked by ups and downs. Its dramas before the law, premature abandonment and problems with alcohol of the parent would have strongly conditioned the bond between the two.

Erasmo Vidal, known as the “Choca”, he abandoned his family when Arturo was little. This caused his mother, Jacqueline Pardo, to take charge of the house, which had a great impact on Arturo, who swore to himself that he would be a professional soccer player.

“When I was 13 or 14 years old, that’s when I said to myself: ‘I have to become a footballer, no matter what.’ It was one day that my mother came home completely exhausted. And I thought: ‘This can’t happen again‘. And I decided to make three, four, ten times more effort than anyone in each training session to reach professionalism, ”she said in an interview with Third the 2017.

The efforts of the mother have always been highlighted by the footballer, while the role of his father remained in the shadows, as a way to keep his distance. “He has his life, I have mine. My dad is really old enough to know what he’s doing.. I myself have a family with my wife, two children and my mother, “she said in a dialogue with the magazine Bild the 2015.

The problems before the justice of Erasmo Vidal would also have further distanced both. In July 2015, the father was arrested for drug possession and for carrying knives. “I didn’t do anything, of course. I was free for a little while later, I was just having a beer with my friends”, he said after his arrest.

In March 2016, the father was arrested in the town of La Victoria, located in the Pedro Aguirre Cerda commune, in Santiago de Chile. According to the media Emol.comthe reason for his arrest was due to a valid order which was issued by the Seventh Guarantee Court for possession of a sharp weapon.

Despite the problems between the two, in recent years Arturo Vidal began working with his fatherwhom he employed to take care of his horses at the Club Hípico.

“Every morning I came here with a couple of friends of Arturo’s and they worried that the horses would gallop. On race days they were always talking to the riders, that was more or less what Arturo entrusted Don Erasmo to keep him busy and Arturo always supported him in that. For a long time he had been doing this work at the Equestrian Club,” said Sergio Ida, a friend of the soccer player.

