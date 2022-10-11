Arturo Vidal’s father was found dead at the Club Hípico de Santiago de Chile

(Reuters)

This Tuesday morning Erasmus Lifel, father of Chilean soccer player Arturo vidalwas found dead in the Club Hípico de Santiago by the fire department that had arrived at the scene as a result of an emergency call. There is still no official information on the cause of death of the 61-year-old man, who used to spend his days there, although the site ADN anticipated that it would be cardiorespiratory arrest due to hypovolemic shock.

The event occurred a few hours ago and Arturo Vidal, who is in Brazil along with the Flamengo squad, has not yet made any statements about it. It is believed that the midfielder who knew how to shine at Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan, among others, is already traveling to Santiago.

The referent of the Chilean national team was the starter on Saturday in Flamengo’s 2-1 victory over Cuiabá on the 31st date of the Brasileirao, which has the Rio team fourth in the table, 15 points behind the leader, Palmeiras, with seven remaining closing days. Some local portals anticipated that the soccer player will surely be absent from the next match: on October 15 against Atlético Mineiro.

In all these years Erasmo moved away from the cameras and always showed himself to be a fervent follower of his son, despite the fact that he rarely gave interviews. One of the last times he had been in the news was in 2018, when he was a father again with his new partner. At that time he spoke briefly with the newspaper La Cuarta and assured that Arturo, 35, was very happy to have a new brother: “I was shocked to meet his little brother. He had come to Chile twice and could not see him. He found it very beautiful”, he commented when the baby was already 10 months old.

Article in development