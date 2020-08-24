Entertainment

Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: ​​PM Modi emotional on the death anniversary of Arun Jaitley, said- ‘I miss my friend very much’

August 24, 2020
Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: Today is the first death anniversary of veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley. On the death anniversary of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, many leaders including PM Narendra Modi (PM Modi) and Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted and remembered him. Prime Minister Modi tweeted and wrote, ‘I miss my friend very much.’ Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia opened Raj, said- Congress had offered Deputy CM but I…

PM Modi tweeted, ‘On this day, last year we lost Arun Jaitley. I miss my friend very much. Arun ji served the country diligently. His intelligence, legal acumen and personality were great. ‘PM Modi shared the video of the speech along with the tweet at the tribute meeting of Arun Jaitley.

At the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “An outstanding politician, prolific speaker and a great human being, who had no equality in Indian politics.” He was multi-faceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his vast legacy, transformational vision and patriotism.

At the same time, BJP President JP Nadda wrote, ‘Proud leader, thinker, former finance minister late Padma Bhushan honored. Salute to him on the first death anniversary of Shri Arun Jaitley. The outstanding contribution of his public welfare policies and schemes in nation building will always be remembered.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “Salutations to Arun Jaitley ji, a skilled organizer, qualified administrator, virtuous jurist, brilliant orator and a rich, simple and easygoing and gentle personality, on his death anniversary. Your life-style paid to the service of society and nation is exemplary. You are immortal in our memories. ‘

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted and wrote, “He will always be remembered for his exemplary leadership, wisdom and eloquence.”

