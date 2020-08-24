Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: ​​PM Modi emotional on the death anniversary of Arun Jaitley, said- ‘I miss my friend very much’

Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: Today is the first death anniversary of veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley. On the death anniversary of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, many leaders including PM Narendra Modi (PM Modi) and Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted and remembered him. Prime Minister Modi tweeted and wrote, ‘I miss my friend very much.’ Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia opened Raj, said- Congress had offered Deputy CM but I…

On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot.

Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary.

Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory. https://t.co/oTcSeyssRk

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2020

Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

The ex-finance minister late Padma Bhushan, a brilliant leader, thinker, was awarded. Salute to him on the first death anniversary of Shri Arun Jaitley. The outstanding contribution of his public welfare policies and schemes in nation building will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/mYkrxfJVA5 – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 24, 2020

Regards to Arun Jaitley ji on his death anniversary, a skilled organizer, a qualified administrator, a virtuous jurist, a brilliant orator and a rich, simple and simple and gentle personality. Your life-personality paid to the service of society and nation is exemplary. You are immortal in our memories. – Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 24, 2020

Remembering #ArunJaitley ji on his first death anniversary.

He will always be remembered for his exemplary leadership, intellect and eloquence. pic.twitter.com/nYpIjXrcm9 – Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2020

