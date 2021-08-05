The post Arunima Sudhakar Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.
Arunima Sudhakar is a model and actress from Pallakad, Kerala. She started her career by way of the Chinese language-owned Tik Tok app and Instagram Reels. Arunima contested throughout the reality provide Dance Jodi Dance 3.0 which aired on ZEE5. Additionally, she moreover gave the impression in Tremendous Dancer Junior 5 on Amrita TV. This social media actress made her showing debut throughout the Vijay TV serial Namba Veetu Ponnu. She has huge fan fans on social media platforms.
Arunima Sudhakar Biography
|Title
|Arunima Sudhakar
|Actual Title
|Arunima
|Nickname
|Arunima, Aruni
|Occupation
|Actress, Type
|Date of Delivery
|Might 16, 1998
|Age
|23 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up to the moment
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Sudhakar
Mom: But to be up to the moment
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to the moment
|Husband
|But to be up to the moment
|Youngsters
|But to be up to the moment
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate in B.B.A
|Faculty
|St.Thomas Convent, Palakkad
|School
|Nehru Arts and Science School, Coimbatore.
|Leisure pursuits
|Enjoying, Touring, Drawing
|Delivery Position
|Palakkad, Kerala
|Place of origin
|Palakkad, Kerala
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Arunima Sudhakar Respectable Social Profiles
instagram.com/arunima_sudhakar_/
facebook.com/arunima.dancer.9
Twitter: But to be up to the moment
Fascinating Information of Arunima Sudhakar
- She is a proffesional dancer
- She has more than 215k fans on Instagram (as of August 2021)
Arunima Sudhakar Pictures
Glance at the present footage of television actress and model Arunima,
The post Arunima Sudhakar Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.
