Arunima Sudhakar Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Arunima Sudhakar is a style and actress from Pallakad, Kerala. She began her occupation in the course of the Chinese language-owned Tik Tok app and Instagram Reels. Arunima contested within the fact display Dance Jodi Dance 3.0 which aired on ZEE5. Additionally, she additionally seemed in Tremendous Dancer Junior 5 on Amrita TV. This social media actress made her performing debut within the Vijay TV serial Namba Veetu Ponnu. She has massive fan fans on social media platforms.

Arunima Sudhakar Biography

Title Arunima Sudhakar
Actual Title Arunima
Nickname Arunima, Aruni
Occupation Actress, Style
Date of Beginning Might 16, 1998
Age 23 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Sudhakar
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate in B.B.A
College St.Thomas Convent, Palakkad
School Nehru Arts and Science School, Coimbatore.
Spare time activities Taking part in, Touring, Drawing
Beginning Position Palakkad, Kerala
Place of birth Palakkad, Kerala
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Arunima Sudhakar Reliable Social Profiles

instagram.com/arunima_sudhakar_/

fb.com/arunima.dancer.9

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Information of Arunima Sudhakar

  • She is a proffesional dancer
  • She has greater than 215k fans on Instagram (as of August 2021)

Arunima Sudhakar Pictures

Take a look at the new pictures of tv actress and style Arunima,

