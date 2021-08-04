Arunima Sudhakar Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Arunima Sudhakar is a style and actress from Pallakad, Kerala. She began her occupation in the course of the Chinese language-owned Tik Tok app and Instagram Reels. Arunima contested within the fact display Dance Jodi Dance 3.0 which aired on ZEE5. Additionally, she additionally seemed in Tremendous Dancer Junior 5 on Amrita TV. This social media actress made her performing debut within the Vijay TV serial Namba Veetu Ponnu. She has massive fan fans on social media platforms.

Arunima Sudhakar Biography

Title Arunima Sudhakar Actual Title Arunima Nickname Arunima, Aruni Occupation Actress, Style Date of Beginning Might 16, 1998 Age 23 (as of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Sudhakar

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate in B.B.A College St.Thomas Convent, Palakkad School Nehru Arts and Science School, Coimbatore. Spare time activities Taking part in, Touring, Drawing Beginning Position Palakkad, Kerala Place of birth Palakkad, Kerala Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Arunima Sudhakar Reliable Social Profiles

instagram.com/arunima_sudhakar_/

fb.com/arunima.dancer.9

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Information of Arunima Sudhakar

She is a proffesional dancer

She has greater than 215k fans on Instagram (as of August 2021)

Arunima Sudhakar Pictures

Take a look at the new pictures of tv actress and style Arunima,

