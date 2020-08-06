Arvind Kejriwal again sent proposal to open market, gym and hotel, told Lt. Governor – Now things are improving

Corona Virus in Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal Government has again sent a file of its proposals to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to allow opening of hotels, gyms and weekly markets in Delhi. Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor had canceled the Delhi government’s decision to open a weekly market and hotel. In the proposals sent by Revenue Minister of Delhi Government, Kailash Gehlot, said, “Corona cases are now getting reduced in Delhi and the situation is constantly improving. Also Read – Corona: Shyamal Chakraborty, senior leader of Marxist Communist Party, died for several days

According to the central government guidelines, the Delhi government has the right to take decisions. Corona cases are continuously increasing in many states in the country, but hotels, gyms and weekly markets are opening there, so why are the people of Delhi being prevented from earning their livelihood. In view of the improvement in the situation in Corona and the sentiments of Delhiites, hotels, gyms and weekly markets should be opened. The government has requested LG to reconsider its decision. "

The proposal sent to the Lieutenant Governor states that the Lieutenant Governor is well aware of the situation in Corona in Delhi and now economic activities need to be opened. The people of Delhi are upset due to the lockdown for the last four months. With the removal of this ban, they can resume their jobs and businesses.

The Delhi Government has written in a proposal sent to the Lieutenant Governor that hotels and weekly markets have opened in the entire country. Facing a sudden increase in Kovid-19 cases, states like UP, Karnataka etc. have also kept hotels and weekly markets open. Hotels and weekly markets are open in the entire country except Delhi. The Central Government has issued guidelines, in which permission has been given to open markets and hotels.

On the other hand, the central government is not allowing them to open in Delhi. Such contradictory conduct of the central government is beyond comprehension. Whereas the central government has allowed to open hotels and weekly markets in all those states where the situation of Kovid is much worse than in Delhi. It is strange that it is not being allowed to open in Delhi. According to the Delhi government, hotels contribute 8 percent to the GDP and employment of Delhi. Weekly markets provide employment to 5 lakh poor families.

The Revenue Minister said that Delhiites are conscious of the risk of spreading corona. But when the central government is allowing some areas to open in states that have become the center of the corona and at the same time the center is preventing Delhi from opening these areas, when Delhi through its hard work and discipline, corona Has been able to control. Now the residents of Delhi are asking why are we being harassed? Why is our livelihood getting attacked? Kailash Gehlot said, “The MHA has also given permission to open yoga centers and gyms in its new guidelines. These activities should be allowed in Delhi. However, the SOP issued by the Government of India should be followed. ”