Arvind Kejriwal appeals to non-BJP parties – vote against agricultural bills in Rajya Sabha

new Delhi: National convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to non-BJP parties to vote in the Rajya Sabha against agricultural bills as it is the will of the farmers of the country. Earlier, Kejriwal had said that his party would vote against these three Bills. He called these MLAs "anti-farmers".

Kejriwal tweeted, "Today the farmers of the entire country are eyeing the Rajya Sabha. BJP is in minority in Rajya Sabha. I appeal to all the non-BJP parties not to allow all these three bills to be passed together, this is what the farmer of the country wants. '

Today, the farmers of the entire country are eyeing the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is in the minority in the Rajya Sabha. My appeal to all the non-BJP parties is that all together defeat these three bills, this is what the farmer of the country wants. https://t.co/NcEX4aYFQz – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 20, 2020

He had demanded on Thursday that the central government should withdraw these three bills. Kejriwal had said that his party would vote against these bills in Parliament. The Aam Aadmi Party has three MPs in the Rajya Sabha while the Lok Sabha has one MP.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill were introduced on Monday to replace the ordinance.