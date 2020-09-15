Arvind Kejriwal gave assurance – 48,000 slums will not be removed in Delhi, first pucca house will be found

new Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured all 48 thousand slum dwellers during the special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday that the slum will not be removed. Whenever the slum is removed, a permanent house will be found before it. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “As long as this brother of yours, as long as your son is alive, we will not let you destroy under any circumstances.” The Central Government’s Special Provision Act, the Dusib Act, the Dusib Policy and the Dusib Protocol are four laws which say that if any slum is removed, it will be given a permanent house first. In the last 70 years, the governments of various parties did not plan Delhi properly, they did not build houses for the poor. Also, until the corona is cured, no steps should be taken in the direction of removing the slum, lest these areas become corona hot spots. ” Also Read – Kejriwal said – Death due to virus should be worried, not of increasing cases

The CM said, “I am happy that the Central Government has given a positive affidavit in the court, it has been said that the Delhi Government, Railways and Urban Development Ministry will together find a solution in the next 4 weeks. This is also an issue on which we should work together instead of doing politics. Also Read – Prashant Bhushan, after filling the fine of one rupee, has not accepted the decision of SC, will file a review petition

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in the House, “It has been ordered that 48 thousand slums should be broken within 3 months. My own belief is that this epidemic is going on and it would not be right to break 48000 slums in this phase of the epidemic, till the corona is cured, no steps should be taken in this direction, otherwise May not these areas become Corona’s hotspots and only that, not from there, Corona does not spread to the rest of Delhi. ” Also Read – BJP’s target on AAP, said- Why is Arvind Kejriwal taking revenge from Delhi, public will not forgive

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “If all the leaders of Delhi stop working for a day, then Delhi will go.” If all the officers of Delhi stop working for a day, then Delhi will go, but if all the slum dwellers of Delhi stop working for a day, then Delhi will stop. So we should look into their role. “