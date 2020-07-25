Arvind Kejriwal gave one crore rupees to the family after the person who distributed food to the poor died of corona

new Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a financial assistance of one crore rupees to the family of civil defense member Arun Kumar who lost his life due to COVID-19 infection. Kejriwal has given this amount during help from this family. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will ensure that both the children of Arun Kumar complete their education. Please tell that Arun Kumar was working as a corona warrior. He was also distributing food among the government departments, the poor. Also Read – Read Hanuman Chalisa at 7 pm for 10 days, corona virus will be eradicated: Pragya Singh Thakur

Chief Minister Kejriwal said after meeting Arun Kumar's family in Rajapuri area of ​​Uttamnagar, "We are deeply saddened by the death of Arun Kumar. The people of Delhi are proud of him. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore has been given to the family by the Delhi government."

Kumar was working as a civil security member and used to arrange food for the poor during lockdown. Kejriwal said in a statement, "Arun Kumar did an excellent job in the entire corona virus lockdown. He did things like distribute food in almost all departments including the hospital. " It was told in the statement that he died of Kovid-19 during treatment in a hospital a few days ago.