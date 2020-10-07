Arvind Kejriwal government’s big decision, restaurants will now open 24 hours in Delhi

new Delhi: Restaurants will now be open 24 hours in Delhi. The restaurant operators suggested that if the restaurant is allowed to open 24 hours, then they should not be disturbed in any way by the Delhi government. CM Arvind Kejriwal agreed with this suggestion and said, “There will be no problem from the government on opening the restaurant for 24 hours. If someone wants to open their restaurant after 11 pm, they have to give an undertaking that they will take full care of the safety of their employees etc. ” Also Read – Kejriwal to tell the world about environmental changes in Delhi, will address 1 thousand mayors of the world

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an important meeting with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting was to liberate the restaurant industry from the permit raj and create new jobs. At the meeting, industry representatives said, “There are many problems in doing business in the restaurant industry in Delhi. It takes about 35 types of licenses to operate a restaurant legitimately. ” Also Read – UGC released the list of 24 fake universities of the country, see here, the most in Delhi

The restaurant operators said, “The municipal corporation also issues a health trade license for the restaurant operator, which needs to be scrapped. In this regard, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also issues licensing licenses. ” On the demand of the restaurant operators, CM Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the MCD commissioner and officials present in the meeting and directed to finish it within 10 days. Also Read – Relief will be found! Straw will not be burnt in Delhi, fertilizer will be made by burning in the field; Know how

Restaurant operators said, “Delhi is the only state where restaurant operators have to get the Eating House license from the Police Department. Restaurants are a part of the retail trade and the retail establishment does not have to get a license from the police. ” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the restaurant operators that they will consult the Lt. Governor in this matter. The cabinet had earlier given an order that the tourism department would also issue a license for the restaurant operator, due to which the restaurant operators were facing a lot of problems. The CM has directed to end it soon.

The CM has decided to allow the restaurant operators to deposit the excise duty by 31 March and has been allowed to deposit the excise duty quarterly without any interest. There will be no need to get license from police and tourism department for excise license. The restaurant has also been allowed to operate in open areas, balcony, veranda etc. at no extra charge. Branding will be allowed inside the licensed premises. All types of music in restaurants including DJs, live bands etc. have been allowed. Earlier there was a directive to store liquor at a particular place, which has been abolished and now it can be stored anywhere in the licensed premises of the restaurant.