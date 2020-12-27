Arvind Kejriwal met farmers on Singhu border, said – their land will be taken away by new agricultural laws

Farmers Protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the new agricultural laws of the Center will take away the land of farmers. He said that the farmers are protesting for their existence at this time. Let us know that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Delhi’s Singhu border on Sunday evening to meet the protesting farmers. He attended the Kirtan Durbar organized in view of Martyrdom Week here. Also Read – A lawyer from Punjab committed suicide near the site of Kisan agitation, wrote in a suicide note- Listen to the voice of the public

He said, "These three laws (new agricultural laws) have been brought, through these three laws, now they want to take away their cultivation too. They also want to take up their cultivation and give it to their 2-3 big capitalist friends. If the farmer's farming has gone too, where will the farmer go?"

During this time, Kejriwal said, "I appeal to the Center with folded hands to repeal the agricultural laws." Hearing his words, withdraw the three laws of agriculture. Farmers are being called traitors, if the farmer becomes a traitor, then who will fill your stomach? Where will the farmer go if the farming is gone? What will be left with the farmers?"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Singh had reached the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial near the border. Kejriwal said, “The central government is alleging that farmers are being misled. I challenge the central government, the central government should bring its biggest leader and our farmer leaders should come and discuss in public, who will know how much information is there. ” Let me tell you that Kejriwal has also met farmers opposing agricultural laws earlier.

Kejriwal said, “Our brothers and mothers have been forced to sleep on the road for the last 32 days in such a cold night. More than 40 farmers have died. I request the Central Government to withdraw all three black laws. And how many farmers will be killed? “

Significantly, the farmers who are protesting on the Delhi-Haryana border have announced to celebrate the martyrdom day of Sahibzade Jorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, sons of Guru Gobind Singh on 27 and 28 December. Under this program, farmers from Punjab have made arrangements for Kirtan Durbar and Langar here.