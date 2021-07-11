Arvind Kejriwal reached Uttarakhand, made a flurry of guarantees, mentioned – will give 300 devices loose electrical energy

Dehradun: Aam Aadmi Celebration’s nationwide convener and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal has long gone on a excursion of Uttarakhand lately. All over this, after achieving Dehradun, Kejriwal made a flurry of bulletins. He mentioned that if the Aam Aadmi Celebration executive is shaped within the meeting elections to be held subsequent yr, then 300 devices of electrical energy can be given to each circle of relatives freed from price. On the identical time, the previous electrical energy invoice ahead of this can be waived.Additionally Learn – Mussoorie me Vacationer: Vacationers accrued once more in Mussoorie on weekends, heavy site visitors jam; State executive issued strict laws; View Pictures

Kejriwal promised the folks of Uttarakhand that when coming to the AAP executive, there can be no drawback of energy lower like in Delhi. On the identical time, loose electrical energy can be given to the farmers. He mentioned that simply as wheat grains are flooring between two millstones, in a similar way the folks of Uttarakhand are grinding between two poles.

Kejriwal mentioned that Uttarakhand, which generates its personal electrical energy and sells electrical energy to different states. Then why do other folks of Uttarakhand get this electrical energy so pricey. Has the federal government or the celebration considered giving loose and inexpensive electrical energy to the folks of Uttarakhand? Kejriwal mentioned that each the events are combating for the chair within the state. These days the inflation has change into such a lot that it has change into tough for the typical guy to run his space.