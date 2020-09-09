Arvind Kejriwal said – Corona increased in Delhi due to people coming in search of livelihood, now will be strict

Corona Virus in Delhi: According to Delhi Health Department and experts, due to the negligence of people coming to Delhi in search of livelihood from outside and due to negligence in conducting tests, cases of corona have increased in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting to prevent the Corona infection. At the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “It came out that with the doubling of the corona test, those who came from various states of the country who came to Delhi to seek livelihood in Delhi, came back from Delhi to their home state during the lockdown. He had gone, now he is coming back to Delhi after the unlock process. Due to the unlock all kinds of activities have started, due to which the infection has increased slightly. The government will now tighten those who do not wear masks. ” Also Read – Passengers note … Canceled flight in Corona Virus Lockdown will get full money back

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave strict instructions to the officials present in the meeting that the guidelines issued to prevent Kovid-19 infection should be strictly followed. Social distancing should be strictly followed in markets, crowded places and public places. Also, strict action should be taken against those leaving the house without masks. The Chief Minister said, "Cases are increasing a little, but no one should die. Instructions have been given to do a lot of tests, help the hospitals in every way, and do not let the lack of beds in hospitals. The Delhi model has been established in the Battle of Corona, it has to be maintained."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I have directed all MS and concerned officials to take all steps that can be taken to prevent corona infection, the government will help the hospitals in every way." Officials said that some people are delaying the Kovid-19 investigation, due to which they are inadvertently infecting the people around them. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the officials, "Whoever finds Corona suspects should be investigated immediately. At the same time, people should also be appealed not to be negligent in conducting the investigation, so that they cannot infect the people around them."

Kejriwal said, “We have doubled the test keeping in mind the convenience of the people. Previously, where around 20 thousand tests were being done daily, now more than 40 thousand tests are being done daily. Now the doctor’s prescription for examination has also been abolished. Previously, a doctor’s prescription was necessary for the examination, but now anyone can get their examination done without a prescription. For this, more and more people need to be made aware, so that they come forward to conduct an inquiry. CM himself is also making people aware of Corona through various media. “

CM Arvind Kejriwal directed the MS of the hospitals that the lack of ambulance should not come in the way of sending Kovid-19 patients to the hospital. Whatever ambulance is required, arrangements should be made immediately, so that no patient has to wait long to go to the hospital. No ambulance call should be missed.