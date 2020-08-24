Arvind Kejriwal said – If the economy does not improve, people will die of starvation instead of Corona

new Delhi: The Delhi government is now trying to get the economy back on track. The government believes that if it is not acted on soon and the economy is not improved, people will die of starvation despite escaping from Corona. Officials of the Banquet Hall Association met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after getting permission to open a banquet hall in Delhi. Businessmen thanked the Chief Minister for saving the banquet industry. Also Read – Tabligi Jamaat: Court sets charges against 36 foreigners, acquits eight

The Chief Minister said, "Just in the middle when the Central Government issued a guideline that banquet halls can be opened all over the country and we refused to open them. Then I went and explained to them that this is not right, because if you refuse for the whole country, then it would be understandable. In states where there is more Corona (Corona Virus in Delhi), banquet halls are opened and there is less corona in Delhi, but if they are not open here, then it is not right, it should be opened here as well."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Our banquet halls are also an important part of the Delhi model in controlling the corona in Delhi. The support and contribution of the Banquet Hall Association of Delhi during the difficult times of Corona was commendable. We have to put the economy of Delhi back on track by working in a similar way in future. " In many states where the corona is growing, banquet halls were allowed to open. However, it was banned in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "On this we explained to the people of the Center and with difficulty we opened the banquet hall."

During this time, the officials of the Banquet Hall Association also told their problems, which the Chief Minister has promised to solve. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Delhi model has become a case study for the whole world. Its core is that we all worked together. Two crore people of Delhi, be it BJP or Congress or Aam Aadmi Party, all come together when they come to work. Then there is no partying, then no religion, no caste. Then all work as a family. “