Arvind Kejriwal said- Punjab CM is abusing me, my complexion is black, however the aim is obvious

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "Black Englishman" commentary (Arvind Kejriwal) has centered. Aam Aadmi Celebration (Aam Aadmi Celebration) Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged that his complexion could also be darkish, however his aim may be very transparent and he does no longer make false guarantees. I need the smartly being of Punjab. Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal Punjab (Punjab Vidhansabha Chunav) I've promised to supply unfastened and high quality schooling to the folks born within the state if the Aam Aadmi Celebration involves energy after the meeting elections subsequent 12 months and an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the households of infantrymen or police body of workers who die within the line of accountability. did.

The Punjab Leader Minister had termed the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) a birthday party of "black Englishmen" seeking to win the 2022 state meeting elections. In this, Kejriwal acknowledged that even if the colour of his pores and skin is darkish, however his aim is obvious. Meeting elections are to be held in Punjab in early 2022. On his manner from Amritsar to Pathankot, AAP's nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal informed journalists, "I need to inform them (Congress) that after our executive involves energy, the one that is wearing easy garments, and whose complexion is darkish, shall be Will satisfy all of the guarantees. I are not making false bulletins or false guarantees.

Kejriwal acknowledged that he has promised that if voted to energy, AAP will give 1000 rupees each and every month to ladies, for this the Punjab Leader Minister is abusing them. He acknowledged, "I've nice recognize for Channi sahib, however since I've introduced to present 1000 rupees to all girls if I come to energy, he's abusing me. A couple of days in the past he taunted me for dressed in easy garments, however I need to inform him, I haven't any drawback with it.

He acknowledged, "After we give 1000 rupees to ladies, then we will be able to be at liberty to peer our moms and sisters purchase new fits for themselves." Kejriwal acknowledged, "The day past, he (Chani) informed me that I'm 'kaala'. ' (darkish colored) I'm. I agree that my complexion is darkish. I discuss with each and every village and my pores and skin turns darkish once I step out within the scorching solar. I do not commute in a helicopter like him." He acknowledged, "My moms and sisters like this 'kaala bhai' (darkish brother). We all know that I've a transparent aim, and we all know whose aim is unhealthy.

Later throughout his birthday party’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Pathankot, Kejriwal promised unfastened and high quality schooling and an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each and every to the households of infantrymen or police body of workers who died within the line of accountability if his birthday party got here to energy. introduced the volume. Saying his fourth ‘ensure’ for the folks of Punjab, Kejriwal acknowledged that it’ll be the accountability of our executive to supply unfastened and high quality schooling to all of the other folks born within the state. He acknowledged, “Each individual, whether or not he’s deficient or wealthy, gets high quality schooling. We will be able to construct new colleges. 25 % of Delhi’s funds is spent on faculty infrastructure. The Delhi Leader Minister acknowledged, “Like Delhi, I ensure a greater schooling gadget in Punjab. We will be able to make Punjab a hub of schooling.