Arvind Kejriwal’s entry in UP’s politics, said ‘AAP’ will contest assembly elections in 2022

new Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has intensified its efforts to find a place in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party has made a big announcement that it will actively participate in the UP Assembly Elections 2022.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest assembly elections in UP. Preparations are being done for this. Apart from Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has been involved in electoral politics in only a few states. UP is also one of them.

Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022: AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

For some time, the Aam Aadmi Party has been a constant attacker on the Yogi government in UP. Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sanjay Singh is active in UP and tries to surround the government on many issues. He has described Yogi Adityanath as a dictator. It is now clear that the Aam Aadmi Party was active in UP only after seeing the upcoming elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party has achieved historic success in Delhi since its inception. In Punjab too, you did well. Now how will Kejriwal’s magic work in UP will be known during and after elections. It is so important that it will not be easy for the Aam Aadmi Party to make a place in UP politics.