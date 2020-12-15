Entertainment

Arvind Kejriwal’s entry in UP’s politics, said ‘AAP’ will contest assembly elections in 2022

December 15, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has intensified its efforts to find a place in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party has made a big announcement that it will actively participate in the UP Assembly Elections 2022. Also Read – Kejriwal announces fast, says Amarinder Singh – First, stabbing the back of farmers and doing drama

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest assembly elections in UP. Preparations are being done for this. Apart from Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has been involved in electoral politics in only a few states. UP is also one of them. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers hunger strike today, Kejriwal will also keep fast on the demand for repeal of all three agricultural laws

For some time, the Aam Aadmi Party has been a constant attacker on the Yogi government in UP. Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sanjay Singh is active in UP and tries to surround the government on many issues. He has described Yogi Adityanath as a dictator. It is now clear that the Aam Aadmi Party was active in UP only after seeing the upcoming elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party has achieved historic success in Delhi since its inception. In Punjab too, you did well. Now how will Kejriwal’s magic work in UP will be known during and after elections. It is so important that it will not be easy for the Aam Aadmi Party to make a place in UP politics.

