Arya (actor) Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Arya Profession & Movie Debut

Arinthum Ariyamalum is the primary film of Arya and he made his profession debut from this film in 2005, after this films he was enjoying a task in lots of films like “Pattiyal in 2006, ” Naan Kadavul” in 2009, “Madrasapattinam” in 2010, ” Boss Engira Bhaskaran” in 2010, “Vettai” in 2012, “Raja Rani” in 2013, “Maya Kannadi” in 2007, “Chikku Bukku” in 2010, “Irandaam Ulagam” in 2013, “Jeeva” in 2014, “Meaghamann” in 2014, “Double Barrel” in 2015, “Trisha Illana Nayanthara” in 2015, “Bangalore Naatkal” in 2016, “The Nice Father” in 2017, “Rajaratha” in 2018, “Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu” in 2018, “Magamuni” in 2019, “Kaappaan” in 2019, and many others. Learn extra to learn about Arya (actor) Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Images & More.

Arya Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Jamshad Cethirakath

Born: 11 December 1980

Born Place: Trikaripur, Kasaragod District, Kerala, India

Residence Tackle: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Occupation: Movie Actor And Movie Producer

Arya Age, Peak, Weight

Age: 57 Years as of 2019

Peak: 175 cm

Weight: 75 KG

Eye Coloration: Amber

Hair Coloration: Black

Arya Physique Measurement

Chest: 42 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 32 Inches (Approx)

Biseps:15 Inches (Approx)

Arya Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Sagittarius

Nick Title: Jammy

College: SBOA Matriculation and Increased Secondary College, Chennai

Faculty: Crescent Engineering Faculty, Chennai

Schooling: B.tech

Nationality: Indian

Wage (Approx): 6-7 crore per film

Internet Value (Approx): Not Recognized

Movie Debut: “Arinthum Ariyamalum” Love In 2005

Arya Household & Caste

Father: Umar Cethirakath is the daddy of Arya

Mom: Jameela Cethirakath is the mom of Arya

Brother: Sathya Cethirakath And Razi Cethirakath are the brothers of Arya.

Sister: None

Faith: Islam

Caste: Not Recognized

Arya Favourite Issues

Favourite Coloration: Grey And Brown

Favourite Meals: Biryani

Favourite Actor: Kamal Haasan

Favourite Actress: Kajol, Nayantara

Favourite Director: Vishnuvardhan

Favourite Sports activities: Soccer

Favourite Vacation spot: Kerela

Arya Hobbies

Arya Girfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Sayesha Saigal

Marital Standing: Married

Spouse: Sayesha Saigal

Little one: Not Recognized

Unknown Information for Arya