Arya (actor) Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Arya Profession & Movie Debut
Arinthum Ariyamalum is the primary film of Arya and he made his profession debut from this film in 2005, after this films he was enjoying a task in lots of films like “Pattiyal in 2006, ” Naan Kadavul” in 2009, “Madrasapattinam” in 2010, ” Boss Engira Bhaskaran” in 2010, “Vettai” in 2012, “Raja Rani” in 2013, “Maya Kannadi” in 2007, “Chikku Bukku” in 2010, “Irandaam Ulagam” in 2013, “Jeeva” in 2014, “Meaghamann” in 2014, “Double Barrel” in 2015, “Trisha Illana Nayanthara” in 2015, “Bangalore Naatkal” in 2016, “The Nice Father” in 2017, “Rajaratha” in 2018, “Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu” in 2018, “Magamuni” in 2019, “Kaappaan” in 2019, and many others. Learn extra to learn about Arya (actor) Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Images & More.
Arya Wiki/Biography
Full Title: Jamshad Cethirakath
Born: 11 December 1980
Born Place: Trikaripur, Kasaragod District, Kerala, India
Residence Tackle: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Occupation: Movie Actor And Movie Producer
Arya Age, Peak, Weight
Age: 57 Years as of 2019
Peak: 175 cm
Weight: 75 KG
Eye Coloration: Amber
Hair Coloration: Black
Arya Physique Measurement
Chest: 42 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 32 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:15 Inches (Approx)
Arya Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Sagittarius
Nick Title: Jammy
College: SBOA Matriculation and Increased Secondary College, Chennai
Faculty: Crescent Engineering Faculty, Chennai
Schooling: B.tech
Nationality: Indian
Wage (Approx): 6-7 crore per film
Internet Value (Approx): Not Recognized
Movie Debut: “Arinthum Ariyamalum” Love In 2005
Arya Household & Caste
Father: Umar Cethirakath is the daddy of Arya
Mom: Jameela Cethirakath is the mom of Arya
Brother: Sathya Cethirakath And Razi Cethirakath are the brothers of Arya.
Sister: None
Faith: Islam
Caste: Not Recognized
Arya Favourite Issues
Favourite Coloration: Grey And Brown
Favourite Meals: Biryani
Favourite Actor: Kamal Haasan
Favourite Actress: Kajol, Nayantara
Favourite Director: Vishnuvardhan
Favourite Sports activities: Soccer
Favourite Vacation spot: Kerela
Arya Hobbies
Arya Girfriends, Affairs & More
Girlfriend/Affair: Sayesha Saigal
Marital Standing: Married
Spouse: Sayesha Saigal
Little one: Not Recognized
Unknown Information for Arya
- Does Arya smoke? – No
- Does Arya drink alcohol? – Not identified
- Sayesha Saigal is the love of his life they usually bought married in 2019.
- Arya is 1980 December Born and his birthday falls on the 11th of this month.
- Arya has Engineering diploma.
- Arya’s brother Sathya can also be an actor and performs a task in Tamil films.
- Trikaripur, Kasaragod District is the born place of Arya.
