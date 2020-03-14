General News

Arya (actor) Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

March 14, 2020
Arya Profession & Movie Debut

Arinthum Ariyamalum is the primary film of Arya and he made his profession debut from this film in 2005, after this films he was enjoying a task in lots of films like “Pattiyal in 2006, ” Naan Kadavul” in 2009, “Madrasapattinam” in 2010, ” Boss Engira Bhaskaran” in 2010, “Vettai” in 2012, “Raja Rani” in 2013, “Maya Kannadi” in 2007, “Chikku Bukku” in 2010, “Irandaam Ulagam” in 2013, “Jeeva” in 2014, “Meaghamann” in 2014, “Double Barrel” in 2015, “Trisha Illana Nayanthara” in 2015, “Bangalore Naatkal” in 2016, “The Nice Father” in 2017, “Rajaratha” in 2018, “Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu” in 2018, “Magamuni” in 2019, “Kaappaan” in 2019, and many others. Learn extra to learn about Arya (actor) Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Images & More.

Arya Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Jamshad Cethirakath
Born: 11 December 1980
Born Place: Trikaripur, Kasaragod District, Kerala, India
Residence Tackle: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Occupation: Movie Actor And Movie Producer

Arya Age, Peak, Weight

Age: 57 Years as of 2019
Peak: 175 cm
Weight: 75 KG
Eye Coloration: Amber
Hair Coloration: Black

Arya Physique Measurement

Chest: 42 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 32 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:15 Inches (Approx)

Arya Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Sagittarius
Nick Title: Jammy
College: SBOA Matriculation and Increased Secondary College, Chennai
Faculty: Crescent Engineering Faculty, Chennai
Schooling: B.tech
Nationality: Indian
Wage (Approx): 6-7 crore per film
Internet Value (Approx): Not Recognized
Movie Debut: “Arinthum Ariyamalum” Love In 2005

Arya Household & Caste

Father: Umar Cethirakath is the daddy of Arya
Mom: Jameela Cethirakath is the mom of Arya
Brother: Sathya Cethirakath And Razi Cethirakath are the brothers of Arya.
Sister: None
Faith: Islam
Caste: Not Recognized

Arya Favourite Issues

Favourite Coloration: Grey And Brown
Favourite Meals: Biryani
Favourite Actor: Kamal Haasan
Favourite Actress: Kajol, Nayantara
Favourite Director: Vishnuvardhan
Favourite Sports activities: Soccer
Favourite Vacation spot: Kerela

Arya Girfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Sayesha Saigal
Marital Standing: Married
Spouse: Sayesha Saigal
Little one: Not Recognized

                                                                              Arya along with his Spouse Sayyesha Saigal

Unknown Information for Arya

  • Does Arya smoke? – No
  • Does Arya drink alcohol? – Not identified
  • Sayesha Saigal is the love of his life they usually bought married in 2019.
  • Arya is 1980 December Born and his birthday falls on the 11th of this month.
  • Arya has Engineering diploma.
  • Arya’s brother Sathya can also be an actor and performs a task in Tamil films.
  • Trikaripur, Kasaragod District is the born place of Arya.

